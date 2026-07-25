IRGC Releases Figures Claiming Extensive Damage to US Forces

The Revolutionary Guards said US forces suffered significant personnel and equipment losses during recent military operations, though the figures have not been independently verified.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has released what it described as a detailed assessment of US military losses over 15 days of fighting, claiming that hundreds of American troops were killed and large quantities of military equipment were destroyed in Iranian missile and drone attacks.

Speaking in an interview with Iran's Tasnim News Agency on Saturday, IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebi outlined what he said were the results of Iranian operations conducted between July 8 and July 21.

According to Mohebi, Iranian forces destroyed 11 US military aircraft and helicopters while they were stationed at military bases during the fighting.

The IRGC's list of claimed US losses includes 17 advanced surveillance and attack drones, including eight newly deployed systems, an F-15 fighter jet inside its shelter, a P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft, a C-17 military transport aircraft, eight aerial refuelling aircraft, four heavy military helicopters, and six trailer-mounted missile systems.

Mohebi also claimed US Patriot air defence systems in the region failed to intercept Iranian missiles and drones, saying the weapons reached their intended targets without obstruction.

The IRGC further claimed to have destroyed seven command and surveillance centres, three satellite communication systems, six Patriot radar systems, three air and maritime surveillance radars, eight early warning radar systems, seven missile defence radars, three EPS radar systems, two EPS-117 radar systems, five long-range radars, two additional defence radars, and one tactical radar.

According to the IRGC spokesperson, Iranian attacks also damaged six MQ-9 drone storage facilities, an F-15 maintenance depot, a drone storage facility, two command centres, an aircraft carrier fuel depot, a P-8 aircraft hangar, four HIMARS missile launch platforms, five fighter aircraft shelters, four Patriot defence sites, six missile launch platforms, a fuel station, two communications centres, a data centre, an artificial intelligence centre affiliated with Amazon in Bahrain, a cyber naval facility, a fuel port, four hardened aircraft shelters, six runways, 12 fuel depots, and 17 weapons storage facilities.

Regarding casualties, Mohebi claimed Iranian strikes targeted eight US troop accommodation facilities.

He said that during what he identified as "Nasr 2" alone, more than 200 US service members were killed, with the number of wounded significantly higher.

Mohebi called on the US government to allow journalists access to the sites of the attacks so they could assess what he described as the true scale of the damage.