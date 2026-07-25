Iran’s Foreign Minister Says Tehran Has No Hostility Toward Neighboring States

Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi said we remains committed to regional ties, while outlining Tehran’s role in reopening the Strait of Hormuz under the recently signed memorandum of understanding

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday reaffirmed that Tehran has no hostility toward neighboring countries, stressing Iran’s commitment to maintaining regional relations while outlining measures related to reopening the Strait of Hormuz under the fifth clause of the recently signed memorandum of understanding.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Araghchi referred to the fifth clause of the memorandum, which states that Iran must take the necessary steps to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within one month.

He said those measures mean Iran will determine the designated shipping lanes in a way that guarantees maritime traffic returns to pre-war levels.

Araghchi stated that any decision to introduce a new shipping lane or remove an existing one must be made in consultation with Iran and in accordance with the fifth clause of the memorandum.

He added that the routes designated by Tehran would be based on maritime safety and security considerations, particularly because parts of the area had previously been mined.

The Iranian foreign minister also accused the United States of diverting vessels away from the shipping routes designated by Tehran and forcing them to use alternative routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi reiterated that Iran does not hold hostile intentions toward neighboring countries, emphasizing Tehran's commitment to maintaining its relations with states across the region.

His remarks come as Iran has intensified attacks on what it describes as US interests in the region, describing them as a response to earlier US airstrikes targeting several Iranian cities.