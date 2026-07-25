Axios: Trump Halts New Iran Strikes as Diplomatic Efforts Gain Momentum

The reported decision comes as Washington continues talks with Tehran and Oman advances mediation efforts on reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US President Donald Trump has ordered the US military not to launch any new strikes against Iran for now, according to a report by Axios citing two informed sources, in a move aimed at giving diplomacy additional time after nearly two weeks of sustained military operations.

According to the report published on Saturday, the decision follows 13 consecutive days of daily US strikes on Iranian targets and reflects Trump's preference to explore diplomatic options before authorizing any broader military escalation.

The sources said the US president believes the current level of military pressure has reached its limits unless Washington decides to launch a much larger and more comprehensive military campaign.

Although the US military has continued preparing contingency plans for a larger operation, Trump has not issued an order to proceed, the report said. The sources added that US forces remain capable of carrying out new strikes at very short notice if directed to do so.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said the United States still has the option of continuing its military campaign or even expanding it "to destroy everything Iran has."

However, he stressed that "the smarter strategy" is to reach an agreement.

"We're talking to the Iranians right now. I think they're getting more serious every day. We're ready for any possibility, but we're in negotiations," Trump said.

The reported pause in military operations came just hours after an Omani delegation arrived in Tehran to discuss a new agreement aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the sources cited by Axios, the talks have made positive progress, raising the possibility that Oman and Iran could reach an agreement by the end of the week.

The report added that any such agreement would subsequently require Trump's approval.