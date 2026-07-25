Explosive-Laden Drone Intercepted Over Erbil

An explosive-laden drone was intercepted over the skies of Erbil on Saturday, according to initial reports.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Coalition forces intercepted and shot down an explosive-laden drone over Erbil on Saturday afternoon, according to information obtained by Kurdistan24.

The drone was brought down at approximately 3:20 p.m. local time over the skies of the Kurdistan Region's capital.

No casualties or material damage were immediately reported.

The interception came one day after Coalition forces shot down five explosive-laden drones over Erbil on Friday, July 24. According to exclusive information obtained by Kurdistan24, those drones were launched from the outskirts of Mosul.

Read More: Intelligence Points to Mosul Outskirts as Launch Site for Drones Targeting Erbil

The same reports identified outlawed armed groups as responsible for the attacks targeting the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The earlier wave of drone attacks also resulted in no casualties or material damage.

Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) officials have repeatedly called on the Iraqi federal government to take decisive action to halt the attacks.

According to Kurdistan24's information, Baghdad has so far been unable to prevent the military activities of the outlawed groups behind the strikes.

Authorities have not released additional operational details regarding Saturday's interception, and further information is expected.



The article was updated on Saturday, Jul. 25, 2026, at 3:44pm.