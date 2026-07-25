President Nechirvan Barzani Offers Condolences to Syria After Deadly Traffic Accident

The Kurdistan Region president expressed solidarity with the Syrian government and people after a traffic accident killed 35 people and injured 30 others on the Deir ez-Zor–Damascus highway.

9 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday extended his condolences to the government and people of Syria following a deadly traffic accident that left 35 people dead and 30 others injured.

In a message published on his official X account on Saturday, Nechirvan Barzani expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, which claimed the lives of several Syrian citizens, most of them employees of Syria’s Ministry of Interior.

“With deep sadness, we received the news of the heartbreaking traffic accident in Syria, which claimed the lives of a number of citizens, most of whom were employees of the Ministry of Interior,” Barzani said.

He also conveyed his sympathy to the victims’ families, writing: “We extend our sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the families and relatives of the victims, as well as to the government of Syria.”

Nechirvan Barzani concluded his message by praying for the deceased and wishing a swift recovery to those injured.

“We pray that God grants the departed His vast mercy and eternal peace, and we wish all the injured a speedy recovery,” he said.

According to the information provided by SANA, the accident occurred earlier on Saturday when two buses collided on the Deir ez-Zor–Damascus highway, killing 35 people and injuring another 30.

Syria’s Ministry of Interior said the crash involved a bus transporting members of the Internal Security Forces and a civilian passenger bus. The ministry also expressed its condolences over the fatal incident.

The Deir ez-Zor–Damascus highway is widely known within Syria as the “Road of Death” due to the high number of fatal traffic accidents recorded there in recent years. According to the information provided, the road is narrow, consists of a single carriageway for two-way traffic without a central barrier, and suffers from potholes, cracks, and deteriorating infrastructure.