Iraq Dismantles Fraud Ring, Seizes More Than 1,000 Forged Documents

Iraqi investigators say an organized network used forged government records to obtain fraudulent loans and unlawfully acquire land worth more than 4 billion dinars.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity has announced the dismantling of what it describes as a sophisticated forgery and fraud network operating in Diwaniyah governorate, saying the group allegedly exploited official records, banking procedures, and land registration systems to secure illicit financial gains worth more than 4 billion Iraqi dinars.

According to the Commission, the operation led to the arrest of 13 suspects, including government employees and lawyers, in what authorities characterized as a coordinated scheme involving forged documentation, fraudulent bank loans, and unlawful land acquisitions.

Investigators said the case remains active as judicial authorities seek to identify additional individuals believed to have been connected to the network.

The Commission said investigative teams recovered more than 1,000 forged official documents during a series of raids, describing the seizure as a key breakthrough in uncovering the group's alleged activities.

Officials contend the documents formed an interconnected system that enabled suspects to manipulate administrative procedures across multiple government institutions while facilitating financial and property-related fraud.

According to the Commission's findings, the network allegedly submitted 243 fraudulent loan applications through 12 state-owned banks in several Iraqi governorates.

Investigators said forged endorsements and fabricated collateral documents were used to support the applications, allowing suspects to seek financing through false official records.

Authorities also allege that the same network exploited counterfeit residency endorsements and falsified civil registry extracts to obtain 13 plots of land for individuals who were neither residents of Diwaniyah nor legally entitled to receive the properties.

The Commission said the alleged land transfers represented another component of a broader effort to profit from forged government documentation.

Investigators reported recovering hundreds of counterfeit residency endorsements and civil registry records, alongside forged civil status identification cards issued in the names of both living and deceased individuals.

The seized materials also included fabricated correspondence linked to several government institutions, including the Martyrs' Foundation, the Retirement Board, the Article 140 Committee, and the Social Welfare Directorate.

The Commission further stated that investigators uncovered forged electronic visa barcodes for foreign countries that it alleges were produced by a specialized employee involved in the operation, underscoring what officials described as the network's technical capabilities in producing counterfeit documents.

Based on preliminary estimates, the Commission said the combined value of the allegedly fraudulent loans and unlawfully acquired land exceeds 4 billion Iraqi dinars.

Authorities emphasized that the figure reflects the current scope of the investigation, which remains subject to further judicial review as evidence continues to be examined.

Acting under the direction of the Diwaniyah Investigative Judge, judicial authorities have frozen assets connected to the case, placed legal seizure notices on the 13 houses and land plots identified during the investigation, and suspended all related property transfer procedures.

The 13 suspects remain in custody while investigations continue.

The Commission said authorities are pursuing additional leads to identify other individuals who may have participated in the alleged scheme, describing the operation as part of broader efforts to strengthen institutional accountability, protect public resources, and combat organized financial crime through judicial oversight.