Iraqi Integrity Commission Seizes Luxury Cars, Properties in Expanding Anti-Corruption Campaign

Dozens of high-end vehicles confiscated during raids linked to current and former Iraqi lawmakers as crackdown intensifies

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity carried out a series of raids overnight and into Sunday morning as part of a widening anti-corruption campaign, seizing dozens of luxury vehicles and a number of high-value properties in Baghdad, Kurdistan24 has learned.

According to Kurdistan24's correspondent in Baghdad, the operation targeted the Bab Baghdad residential project, where Integrity Commission forces confiscated around 60 luxury vehicles.

The seized vehicles reportedly included 40 high-end Nissan Patrol SUVs, 13 Lexus vehicles, seven Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUVs, as well as several Chevrolet Tahoe vehicles.

Videos and photographs circulating on social media showed specialized cranes loading the vehicles onto transport trucks, while security forces sealed the entrances to several apartments within the residential complex.

In addition to the vehicles, authorities also seized a number of luxury apartments. Although the exact number has not yet been confirmed, most of the properties are reportedly owned by current and former members of Iraq's Council of Representatives.

Kurdistan24's correspondent said the operation is part of a broader nationwide anti-corruption campaign that has intensified in recent weeks. However, Iraqi security agencies and judicial authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the latest raids.

The campaign has targeted lawmakers, government officials, and political figures, resulting in numerous arrests and the seizure of billions of Iraqi dinars, U.S. dollars, and large quantities of gold.

The latest operations come after the recent arrest of Adnan Jumaili, Iraq's deputy oil minister for refinery affairs, in one of the country's most prominent corruption investigations.