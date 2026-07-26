Alleged Forged Degrees of Iraqi MPs Draw Scrutiny in Parliament

Allegations involving the academic qualifications of dozens of Iraqi lawmakers have intensified calls for transparency, due process, and institutional accountability.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Allegations that dozens of Iraqi lawmakers may have submitted forged academic credentials have emerged as one of the most closely watched issues inside Iraq's Council of Representatives, raising questions about parliamentary oversight, institutional credibility, and the handling of potential misconduct within the country's legislature.

The controversy follows reports that Iraq's Ministries of Education and Higher Education informed the parliamentary presidency about suspected irregularities involving the educational qualifications of a number of members of parliament. While the reported communication has attracted widespread political attention, the allegations have not yet been publicly substantiated through formal parliamentary procedures.

The issue gained momentum after Iraqi lawmaker Ahmed Mulla Talal said the two ministries had submitted an official document identifying 30 members of parliament whose academic credentials were allegedly forged. According to Talal, those named in the reported list are drawn from several of Iraq's major political blocs, including members affiliated with the Coordination Framework, Sunni political parties, and Kurdish parties.

His remarks have intensified public debate, but parliamentary committee members have urged caution until official documentation is received and reviewed through the appropriate institutional channels.

Chiman Hussein, a member of the Parliamentary Education Committee, told Kurdistan24 that despite extensive public discussion surrounding the allegations, her committee has not yet received any formal notification or supporting documents related to the reported cases.

A similar position was expressed by Chinar Haji, a member of the Parliamentary Higher Education Committee, who said the issue appeared as the first item on the agenda for a recent parliamentary session but has not yet been formally debated. Haji warned that sensitive issues of this nature risk becoming politicized before completing the legal and institutional processes necessary to establish the facts.

The differing stages of official review have underscored the distinction between public claims and verified findings. While individual lawmakers have discussed the reported list publicly, parliamentary committees responsible for oversight say they are still awaiting the documentation required to begin formal examination of the matter.

The controversy has emerged amid heightened public attention to accountability within Iraq's state institutions. Recent anti-corruption investigations involving public officials and lawmakers have increased expectations that allegations affecting elected representatives will be examined through transparent legal procedures rather than political negotiations.

Against that backdrop, the reported academic credential cases have become another test of Parliament's ability to address sensitive allegations while respecting due process. Committee members have emphasized that any determination regarding the authenticity of academic qualifications should be based on official records and judicial procedures rather than political rhetoric or public speculation.

For now, no parliamentary findings have been announced, and no official conclusions have been reached regarding the reported allegations. As lawmakers await formal documentation from the relevant ministries, attention remains focused on how Parliament, oversight bodies, and judicial authorities will handle the issue.

The outcome of that process is likely to influence not only the fate of the reported cases but also broader public confidence in Iraq's legislative institutions and the country's ongoing efforts to strengthen transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.