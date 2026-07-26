Iraq Seizes Additional 27 Billion Dinars in Expanding Jumaili Corruption Probe

Iraqi judicial authorities continue tracing assets allegedly linked to the Adnan al-Jumaili case as broader anti-corruption investigations gather momentum.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq's largest ongoing corruption investigations widened again on Sunday after the Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court announced the seizure of an additional 27 billion Iraqi dinars allegedly linked to the case involving suspended Deputy Minister of Oil for Refining Affairs Adnan al-Jumaili.

The latest court-announced recovery marks another significant development in an investigation that judicial authorities say continues to uncover concealed assets and financial networks allegedly associated with the case.

According to the investigating judge overseeing the file, the newly recovered funds were traced through an extensive effort to identify revenues believed to have originated from suspected corruption tied to projects managed by Jumaili and other individuals under investigation.

The judge said the money had allegedly been hidden through individuals accused of participating in laundering and concealing illicit proceeds.

Authorities said investigations remain active as judicial and security agencies work to identify additional suspects believed to have assisted in disguising or transferring assets connected to the case.

While the allegations remain under judicial review, the continuing recovery of assets has steadily expanded the scope of what has become one of Iraq's most closely watched anti-corruption investigations.

Jumaili, who previously headed the North Refineries Company before serving as Deputy Minister of Oil for Refining Affairs, was arrested in late May on allegations including corruption, embezzlement, and misuse of public funds.

Since then, Iraqi judicial authorities, working alongside security agencies, have announced a series of major asset recoveries that they say are connected to the investigation.

Before Sunday's announcement, the court had already disclosed the seizure of more than 100 billion Iraqi dinars and tens of millions of dollars allegedly tied to the same network.

Investigators have also reported recovering substantial quantities of cash, gold holdings, and high-value real estate during the course of the inquiry.

According to judicial authorities, each successive recovery has resulted from continued financial tracing designed to identify assets allegedly concealed through intermediaries or associated financial arrangements.

Officials have indicated that preserving evidence, freezing assets, and identifying additional participants remain central priorities as the investigation progresses.

The case has become a prominent element of Iraq's broader campaign against corruption, reflecting an increasingly aggressive approach by judicial institutions toward tracing illicit financial flows and recovering public assets through coordinated investigations.

That wider accountability drive has also been evident in other recent cases involving public institutions.

In Parliament, allegations that dozens of lawmakers may have submitted forged academic credentials have intensified scrutiny of legislative oversight and institutional transparency.

Reports indicate that Iraq's Ministries of Education and Higher Education informed the parliamentary presidency about suspected irregularities involving the qualifications of a number of members of parliament, although parliamentary committee members say they have not yet received the official documentation needed to begin a formal review.

Read More: Alleged Forged Degrees of Iraqi MPs Draw Scrutiny in Parliament

Committee members have urged that any examination proceed through established legal procedures, emphasizing the importance of distinguishing public allegations from verified findings while ensuring due process.

Separately, Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity recently announced the dismantling of an alleged forgery network in Diwaniyah that investigators say relied on counterfeit government records to obtain fraudulent bank loans and unlawfully acquire land.

According to the Commission, investigators arrested 13 suspects, including government employees and lawyers, while recovering more than 1,000 forged official documents allegedly used to manipulate banking procedures, land registration records, and other administrative processes.

Authorities estimate that the suspected fraud involved assets valued at more than 4 billion Iraqi dinars and said judicial proceedings remain underway as investigators pursue additional individuals believed to be connected to the scheme.

Read More: Iraq Dismantles Fraud Ring, Seizes More Than 1,000 Forged Documents

Taken together, the investigations underscore an increasingly active period for Iraq's judiciary and oversight institutions as they pursue allegations ranging from financial corruption and document forgery to misconduct involving public officials.

The Jumaili investigation nevertheless remains among the country's most consequential anti-corruption cases because of both the volume of assets recovered and the continuing efforts to trace financial networks that investigators allege were used to conceal illicit proceeds.

With judicial authorities continuing to announce new recoveries and investigations still expanding, attention remains focused on whether further assets and additional suspects will emerge as Iraq's courts and oversight bodies seek to strengthen accountability, recover public funds, and reinforce confidence in the country's anti-corruption institutions.