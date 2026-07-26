Kuwait Reopens Abdali Border Crossing With Iraq After Temporary Closure

The reopening of the Abdali border crossing restores a vital land gateway between Kuwait and Iraq following security inspections, repairs, and renewed bilateral coordination.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kuwait has reopened the Abdali border crossing with Iraq, restoring normal passenger and commercial traffic through one of the two countries' most important land gateways after a temporary shutdown prompted by a recent drone strike.

The resumption of operations marks the return of a critical transport corridor linking Kuwait's Abdali crossing with Iraq's Safwan border post, reconnecting travelers, freight operators, and businesses that depend on uninterrupted movement between the neighboring countries.

Officials presented the reopening not only as the restoration of border services but also as evidence of continued cooperation to safeguard trade and regional connectivity despite heightened security challenges.

An official source confirmed to the Iraqi News Agency (INA) on Sunday that civilian movement through the crossing had resumed.

Media reports likewise indicated that the facility is once again operating normally, allowing both passenger and commercial traffic to pass after authorities completed the necessary preparations.

Established in 1958 and administered by Kuwait's General Administration of Customs, the Abdali crossing has long served as one of the principal overland links between Kuwait and Iraq.

Its strategic location in Kuwait's Jahra Governorate makes it an essential gateway for commerce, logistics, and travel, reinforcing economic ties between the two countries while facilitating broader regional transport networks.

The reopening follows Kuwait's announcement a day earlier that operations would resume within 48 hours.

During an official visit to Iraq's Basra province, Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, said both governments remained committed to reopening the crossing quickly while maintaining close security coordination.

Speaking alongside Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani, Al-Yousef described relations between Kuwait and Iraq as rooted in cooperation and shared interests.

He emphasized that preserving secure and efficient border operations requires continuous coordination between the two countries and pledged that bilateral engagement on border management and information-sharing would continue beyond the immediate reopening.

For Iraqi officials, the restoration of operations also carries broader regional significance.

Al-Eidani said strengthening cooperation with Kuwait supports efforts to promote stability and reinforce constructive relations among Gulf neighbors, while ensuring that cross-border movement remains reliable for citizens and businesses alike.

The crossing had been closed after a hostile drone struck the facility earlier this week, causing damage to infrastructure without resulting in casualties.

Kuwaiti authorities responded by securing the area immediately, while military engineering and explosive ordnance disposal teams conducted detailed inspections and removed debris before repairs began.

According to Kuwait's Ministry of Defense, specialized personnel carried out technical assessments to verify that the crossing could safely resume operations.

The ministry said its forces remained on heightened alert throughout the response, underscoring their responsibility to protect the country's borders and maintain national security.

The swift reopening suggests that the damage was addressed quickly through coordinated repair work and operational assessments, allowing authorities to restore services while maintaining security protocols.

Officials have continued to stress that protecting border infrastructure and facilitating legitimate travel and trade are complementary objectives rather than competing priorities.

The Abdali crossing's importance extends well beyond routine passenger travel.

As the Kuwaiti counterpart to Iraq's Safwan crossing, it serves as a major artery for commercial transport linking Gulf markets with southern Iraq.

Any prolonged disruption has the potential to affect freight movement, supply chains, and businesses operating on both sides of the frontier.

Its return to full operation therefore represents more than the reopening of a border facility. It reflects the determination of both governments to preserve economic links even when regional security conditions become more complex.

The episode has also highlighted the value of sustained communication between Iraqi and Kuwaiti authorities.

Officials from both countries have consistently emphasized that cooperation on border security, intelligence-sharing, and operational coordination remains central to protecting cross-border movement while responding effectively to emerging threats.

Although the temporary closure followed an exceptional security incident, Sunday's reopening signals a return to normal operations and reinforces the role of the Abdali-Safwan corridor as an essential component of bilateral relations.

As passenger vehicles and commercial shipments resume crossing the frontier, the restoration of this key gateway is expected to support trade, facilitate travel, and demonstrate the continued commitment of Kuwait and Iraq to maintaining secure, open, and cooperative border management despite ongoing regional uncertainties.