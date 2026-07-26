Prime Minister Barzani Meets KRG's Integrity Chief to Advance Anti-Corruption Measures

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani says strengthening oversight institutions and protecting public resources remain key government priorities.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani reaffirmed his government's commitment to combating corruption during a meeting Sunday with Ahmed Anwar, Head of the Kurdistan Region's Commission of Integrity, as officials discussed ongoing oversight efforts and institutional cooperation.

The meeting focused on the commission's recent activities and operations, with Anwar providing the prime minister with an update on its work.

Discussions centered on the importance of coordination among relevant Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) institutions to strengthen mechanisms for preventing corruption and addressing risks related to the misuse of public resources.

Barzani emphasized that fighting corruption remains a central priority for the KRG, expressing continued support for the Commission of Integrity and its mandate.

He also highlighted the government's readiness to cooperate with oversight bodies to help advance accountability measures and improve institutional performance.

The meeting comes as public institutions continue to emphasize the importance of transparency, effective governance, and stronger oversight frameworks in protecting state resources and maintaining public confidence.

By reinforcing cooperation between executive institutions and independent oversight bodies, KRG officials say anti-corruption efforts require coordinated action across government structures rather than relying on individual measures alone.

The Commission of Integrity plays a key role in monitoring corruption-related issues and supporting efforts to strengthen accountability within public institutions.

The government's engagement with the commission reflects an emphasis on maintaining institutional channels for addressing corruption concerns and improving administrative practices.

Barzani's meeting with Anwar underscores the KRG's stated approach of supporting oversight institutions as part of broader governance efforts aimed at ensuring responsible management of public resources and reinforcing trust in government institutions.