Ex-Speaker al-Halbousi Heads to Erbil for Crucial Talks with Kurdistan's Leaders

Former Iraqi parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi will travel to Erbil on Thursday for talks with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, President Masoud Barzani and President Nechirvan Barzani

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Mohammed al-Halbousi, the former speaker of Iraq's Council of Representatives and head of the Taqadum Party, is set to visit Erbil on Thursday, where he will meet with senior Kurdistan Region officials.

Halbousi's office told Kurdistan24 that he will travel to the Kurdistan Region's capital on July 30 to meet with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, President Masoud Barzani and President Nechirvan Barzani.

According to the same source, Halbousi will be accompanied on his visit to Erbil by Ahmed Mazhar, head of the Taqadum bloc in the Iraqi parliament; Mohammed Tamim, Iraq's Minister of Industry; and Khalid Battal, a senior Taqadum Party figure.

The meetings are expected to address relations between Erbil and Baghdad, the completion of the Iraqi government's formation, and the broader situation in the region.