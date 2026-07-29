Siyada Alliance Warns Against Armed Groups Outside State Control After US-Saudi Strikes

The alliance, led by Sarmad al-Khanjar, said it was closely monitoring the latest security developments and reiterated its longstanding warning about "the dangers of weapons outside the authority of the state and the armed militias whose attacks target Iraq and neighboring countries."

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Sovereignty (Al-Siyada) Alliance on Wednesday expressed concern over Iraq's deteriorating security situation, warning that weapons outside state control and the activities of armed groups threaten Iraq's stability, sovereignty, and relations with neighboring countries.

The alliance, led by Sarmad al-Khanjar, said it was closely monitoring the latest security developments and reiterated its longstanding warning about "the dangers of weapons outside the authority of the state and the armed militias whose attacks target Iraq and neighboring countries."

The alliance said such actions expose Iraq to serious risks by turning the country into an arena for regional conflicts, endangering civilians and critical infrastructure, while harming Baghdad's relations with Arab states and neighboring countries.

It also called for a "responsible national stance" that prioritizes Iraq's interests, stressing the need for practical measures to ensure that weapons remain exclusively under state control and that Iraqi territory is not used as a launchpad for attacks against neighboring countries.

The statement urged the Iraqi government and all political forces to uphold their constitutional responsibilities by enforcing the law equally on all parties. It said doing so is essential to preserving state authority and Iraq's sovereignty, strengthening regional ties, and protecting the interests of the Iraqi people.

The statement comes after U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces carried out joint precision strikes on Iran-aligned militia targets in eastern Iraq, in what CENTCOM described as a response to more than 30 IRGC-directed drone attacks against U.S. forces and Saudi energy infrastructure over the previous 72 hours.

CENTCOM said the strikes targeted logistics and weapons sites operated under the direction of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), warning that "the IRGC and its terrorist proxies must cease these attacks to avoid further U.S. military response."