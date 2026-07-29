Iraq Condemns US-Saudi Strike, Vows Tighter Security and State Control Over Weapons

The Iraqi National Security Council approved a comprehensive security plan aimed at strengthening control across the country, preventing Iraqi territory from being used to threaten neighboring states, and confronting any violations of Iraq's sovereignty.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Iraqi National Security Council, chaired by Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali al-Zaidi, convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday following a U.S.-Saudi airstrike that Baghdad said killed and wounded several civilians, reaffirming its commitment to tightening security, protecting Iraq's sovereignty, and ensuring weapons remain exclusively under state control.

According to a statement released by the office of the commander-in-chief, the council strongly condemned the strike, which it said was carried out on Wednesday morning by U.S. and Saudi Arabian warplanes while the Iraqi government was engaged in discussions with both countries over their concerns regarding attacks launched from Iraqi territory against Saudi Arabia.

"The Iraqi National Security Council condemns and denounces the attack," said Sabah al-Numan, spokesperson for the commander-in-chief, according to the Iraqi News Agency.

The council approved a comprehensive security plan aimed at strengthening control across the country, preventing Iraqi territory from being used to threaten neighboring states, and confronting any violations of Iraq's sovereignty.

It also instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to pursue legal and diplomatic measures under international law and the United Nations Charter to document the incident and protect Iraq's rights.

The statement stressed that the Iraqi government rejects all acts of aggression regardless of the party responsible and maintained that responding to such incidents falls solely within the authority of the Iraqi state and its constitutional institutions.

The council reaffirmed Baghdad's commitment to regional stability, peaceful dialogue, and respect for international law, saying Iraq seeks to avoid becoming entangled in regional conflicts while safeguarding its national interests and sovereignty.

Al-Numan said the government has worked since taking office to strengthen the rule of law and ensure all security activities remain under official state institutions, while rejecting what it described as "unjustified unilateral actions" that undermine Iraq's sovereignty and efforts to maintain security and stability.

The government also called on all parties to avoid actions that could further destabilize the region and hinder its security strategy.

The council concluded by reaffirming its commitment to implementing the agreement governing the withdrawal of the International Coalition by the end of September and completing measures to ensure that all weapons remain under the exclusive authority of the Iraqi state.