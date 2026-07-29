Trump Says US-Saudi Strikes on PMF Were Coordinated with Baghdad

President Donald Trump vowed a forceful response after Iran launched a missile attack on US forces in Jordan, saying Wednesday's coordinated US-Saudi strikes on “Iran-backed militias in Iraq” had been carried out with the Iraqi government's coordination.

18 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US President Donald Trump sharply criticized “Iran and Iran-backed armed groups in the region” on Wednesday, describing the militias as a "cancer on the world" in a televised interview with Fox News.

Trump vowed a forceful response after US troops intercepted an Iranian ballistic missile attack in Jordan overnight, saying American forces had only minutes to respond to the surprise attack before shooting down the incoming missiles short of their targets.

He said he had reviewed footage showing US personnel calling out coordinates in real time during the interception, and indicated that additional warnings against Iranian proxies were under consideration.

The president also said that overnight strikes carried out by the United States and Saudi Arabia against “Iran-backed Shiite militias in Iraq” had been coordinated with the Iraqi government.

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the joint US-Saudi airstrikes in a statement issued Wednesday, describing them as a clear violation of Iraq's national sovereignty, territorial integrity and international law, including Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter.

The ministry said the strikes, which it said hit state facilities and sites housing pilgrims taking part in the Arbaeen commemoration of Imam Hussein, served the interests of the United States and Israel by expanding the conflict and undermining stability in West Asia.

Tehran expressed solidarity with the Iraqi government and people, extended condolences to the families of those killed, and said the United States and its regional allies bore responsibility for any dangerous consequences resulting from what it called "inhumane actions."

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned drone attacks launched from Iraqi territory against Saudi Arabia's oil facilities, describing them as a violation of the kingdom's sovereignty and a threat to its security and territorial integrity. Doha reaffirmed its full support for Saudi Arabia and backed all legitimate measures taken by the kingdom to safeguard itself.

The Gulf Cooperation Council also condemned the continued attacks by Iraqi armed groups against Saudi Arabia. GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi described the attacks as a dangerous escalation and a clear violation of Saudi sovereignty, warning that they undermine international efforts to reduce regional tensions and strengthen security across the Middle East. He reiterated that GCC member states stand united behind Saudi Arabia.

Earlier Wednesday, US Central Command announced that US and Saudi forces had carried out coordinated precision strikes against multiple logistics and weapons sites belonging to Iran-backed armed groups across eastern Iraq. According to CENTCOM and Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defense, the operation was launched in response to more than 30 drone attacks over the previous 72 hours that targeted Saudi energy infrastructure and US military bases in the region.

The Popular Mobilization Forces said the strikes killed at least 20 of its members and wounded 32 others.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi called off an official visit to Saudi Arabia that had been scheduled for Thursday, as Baghdad convened an emergency security meeting following the strikes. Iraq's Security Media Cell said Zaidi, in his capacity as prime minister and commander-in-chief of the armed forces, ordered an urgent meeting of the ministerial National Security Council to discuss the developments, with a detailed statement expected once the meeting concluded.

Hadi al-Amiri, secretary-general of the Badr Organization, condemned the strikes as an unjustified act of aggression against Iraq's sovereignty and called for a comprehensive review of security relations between Baghdad and Washington.