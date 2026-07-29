Iran Denounces US-Saudi Airstrikes in Iraq While Qatar Reaffirms Support for Saudi Arabia

Tehran described the joint US-Saudi operation as a violation of Iraq's sovereignty, while Qatar reaffirmed its support for Saudi Arabia following drone attacks on the kingdom's oil facilities.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran on Wednesday strongly condemned the joint US-Saudi airstrikes in Iraq, describing them as a clear violation of Iraqi sovereignty and international law, while Qatar reiterated its support for Saudi Arabia after drone attacks targeted the kingdom's oil infrastructure.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the strikes carried out by the United States and Saudi Arabia against several locations in Iraq, including what it described as state facilities and accommodation sites for pilgrims participating in the Arbaeen commemoration of Imam Hussein.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said the attacks constituted "a clear violation of Iraq's national sovereignty and territorial integrity," as well as a breach of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter and the fundamental principles of international law.

The ministry said it believed the strikes served the interests of the United States and Israel by seeking to expand the conflict and undermine stability in West Asia.

Tehran also expressed solidarity with the Iraqi government and people and extended condolences to the families of those killed in the strikes.

The statement concluded by saying that the United States and its regional allies bear responsibility for any dangerous consequences resulting from what it described as "these inhumane actions."

Qatar reaffirms support for Saudi Arabia

Separately, Qatar condemned the drone attacks launched from Iraqi territory against Saudi Arabia's oil facilities.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attacks as "a blatant violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty" and a threat to the kingdom's security, stability and territorial integrity.

The ministry also said the attacks constituted a clear violation of international law, the United Nations Charter and the principles of good neighborliness.

Qatar reaffirmed its full support for Saudi Arabia and said it backed all legitimate measures taken by the kingdom to safeguard its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

Gulf Cooperation Council condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) also condemned the continued attacks by Iraqi armed groups against Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed the bloc's full support for the kingdom.

In a statement, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi described the attacks by Iraqi armed groups aligned with Iran as a dangerous escalation and a clear violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty.

He said the attacks also posed a direct threat to regional security and international peace.

Albudaiwi reiterated that the GCC member states stand united behind Saudi Arabia and support all measures the kingdom takes to protect its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also warned that the continued attacks undermine international efforts aimed at reducing regional tensions and strengthening security and stability across the Middle East.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that US and Saudi forces had carried out coordinated precision strikes against multiple logistics and weapons sites belonging to Iran-backed armed groups across eastern Iraq.

According to CENTCOM and Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defense, the operation was launched in response to more than 30 drone attacks over the previous 72 hours targeting Saudi energy infrastructure and US military bases in the region.

The strikes were part of a broader escalation following repeated attacks that Washington and Riyadh attributed to Iran-backed armed groups operating from Iraqi territory.

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known in Arabic as Hashd al-Shaabi, is an umbrella organization of predominantly Shia armed factions established in 2014 to help fight the ISIS terrorist group after it seized large parts of Iraq. The force was later formally incorporated into Iraq's state security apparatus, although several of its factions maintain close ties to Iran.

The PMF said the strikes killed at least 20 of its members and wounded 32 others.