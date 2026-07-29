CENTCOM Rejects IRGC Claims Over Strait of Hormuz, Reaffirms Freedom of Navigation

US military says nearly 1,000 commercial vessels and 500 million barrels of crude oil have safely transited the strategic waterway with coalition support since early May

51 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday dismissed Iranian claims of authority over shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz, reaffirming that the strategic waterway remains open to international navigation and that commercial vessels continue to transit safely with US military support.

In a statement published on its official X account, CENTCOM rejected assertions by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that international merchant vessels should follow routes designated by the Iranian force.

"Claim: After recently threatening and attempting to attack commercial vessels and innocent mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's IRGC continues to claim that international mariners should only use routes the IRGC prefers," the statement said.

CENTCOM countered that assertion by emphasizing the international legal status of the waterway.

"Fact: The Strait of Hormuz is an international waterway. The IRGC has no authority to dictate routes for free and open traffic flow. Commercial vessels continue to use the strait with U.S. military support," the command stated.

The US military added that its forces have played a significant role in safeguarding maritime commerce through one of the world's most strategically important energy corridors.

According to CENTCOM, since early May its forces have helped approximately 1,000 commercial vessels and facilitated the safe passage of 500 million barrels of crude oil through the narrow waterway.

🚫 CLAIM: After recently threatening and attempting to attack commercial vessels and innocent mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) continues to claim that international mariners should only use routes the IRGC prefers.



✅… pic.twitter.com/oBDORcEvGN — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 29, 2026

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most vital maritime chokepoints, connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. A substantial share of global oil exports passes through the strait, making its security critical to international energy markets.

The statement comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, with Washington accusing the IRGC of threatening commercial shipping and undermining freedom of navigation in the Gulf, while US and allied forces have increased their maritime presence to ensure the uninterrupted flow of global trade.