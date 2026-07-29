Trump Meets Saudi Defense Minister at White House with a Message from Crown Prince MBS

Saudi minister delivers personal message from Mohammed bin Salman on the Iran war and regional escalation, a day after the two countries conducted joint strikes on Iranian proxy targets in Iraq

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WASHINGTON, D.C. (Kurdistan 24) - President Donald Trump met with Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman at the White House on Wednesday, receiving a personal message from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the war with Iran and the escalating regional situation, a US official confirmed.

The meeting elevated the Saudi-American consultations on the Iran conflict to the presidential level, coming just one day after Khalid had met Vice President JD Vance in Washington, where the two discussed the joint US-Saudi strikes carried out on Tuesday against Iran-linked logistics and weapons sites across eastern Iraq and Riyadh's broader assessment of the war. CNN reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter, that during the Vance meeting Khalid had conveyed Saudi Arabia's assessment that Iran would continue seeking leverage through escalation, using Iran-aligned militias in Iraq and Yemen's Houthi movement as instruments of persistent pressure against both American forces and Saudi civilian infrastructure.

The Crown Prince's message to Trump, delivered through his brother, the defense minister, places the highest level of Saudi leadership in direct communication with Washington at one of the most critical junctures of the conflict. Saudi Arabia's participation in Tuesday's joint strikes on Iranian proxy targets in eastern Iraq had already signaled Riyadh's readiness to take direct military action in defense of its interests. The personal message from MBS suggests the kingdom is now coordinating its strategic posture with the White House at the leadership level as both governments assess their next moves.

Wednesday's White House meeting between Trump and Khalid came on an extraordinarily dense day of regional developments. Axios confirmed on Wednesday that the US launched fresh airstrikes on Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported that CENTCOM is preparing options for a 10 to 14-day intensive air campaign targeting Tehran's missile capabilities, and Trump told Axios he is weighing whether to launch a "massive attack" on Iran bigger than anything Washington has yet attempted in the conflict. Oil briefly surged past $100 a barrel for the first time since May as the escalation deepened.

Iran rejected an Omani proposal on Wednesday to evenly divide control of the Strait of Hormuz, with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi announcing the rejection publicly and eliminating one of the last remaining diplomatic proposals on the table for resolving the waterway dispute that has been at the center of the conflict since Feb. 28, 2026.

Saudi Arabia's strategic calculus throughout the conflict has been shaped by a direct exposure to Iranian aggression that goes beyond the political and military dimensions affecting other American allies in the region. Riyadh paused shipments from its Gulf export terminals of Ras Tanura and Juaymah on March 9, 2026, after Iranian attacks disrupted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, rerouting a substantial portion of its oil exports through the East-West pipeline to the Red Sea terminal of Yanbu, and has assessed throughout the conflict that Iran will continue using proxies and direct strikes to impose costs on the kingdom regardless of diplomatic openings.

The back-to-back meetings between the Saudi defense minister and Vice President Vance on Tuesday and President Trump on Wednesday represent the most intensive Saudi-American leadership consultations since the conflict began, and signal that Riyadh and Washington are aligning closely on both the immediate military response to Iranian escalation and the broader strategic framework for the conflict's next phase.