U.S. Republicans Honor Sent. Lindsey Graham, Reaffirm Enduring Partnership with Kurdistan

Exclusive interviews with Kurdistan24 reveal senior Republican leaders honoring Lindsey Graham's legacy while reaffirming lasting U.S. support for the Kurdistan Region and President Masoud Barzani's leadership.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Senior Republican figures speaking exclusively to Kurdistan24 Washington Bureau Chief Rahim Rashidi used the funeral of the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham not only to celebrate the life of one of Washington's most influential foreign policy voices, but also to deliver a broader message: the strategic partnership between the United States and the Kurdistan Region remains strong, and Graham's decades of support for the Kurdish people will continue to shape that relationship.

Their remarks portrayed Graham as far more than a longtime senator. For many in Washington and Erbil alike, he represented one of the most consistent advocates for Kurdish security, regional stability, and close cooperation between the United States and the Kurdistan Region.

Republican Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota said Graham's lifelong commitment to promoting peace in the Middle East continues to inspire colleagues after his passing.

"On a day like this, when we are saying goodbye to our very good friend, Senator Lindsey Graham, who made it his mission throughout his years of public service to bring peace to that region of the world, it gives us even greater inspiration," Cramer told Kurdistan24.

He also linked Graham's legacy to the leadership of President Masoud Barzani, saying, "The combination of Lindsey Graham's life and President Barzani's leadership gives me hope."

Those comments reflected a recurring theme among Republicans gathered to remember Graham: that the senator's long investment in Kurdish-American ties should be viewed as a lasting foundation rather than a chapter that ended with his death.

That message was echoed by the Kurdistan Regional Government's Representation in the United States, which announced that Representative Treefa Aziz attended Graham's funeral on behalf of the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Kurdish people. The office described the late senator as "a true friend of Kurdistan," recalling decades of advocacy for the partnership between Washington and Erbil.

Aziz also paid tribute in her own statement, saying she had attended the service to offer final respects to a leader whose support for the Kurdish people and the U.S.-Kurdistan relationship would be remembered with gratitude. The Kurdish delegation's participation underscored the diplomatic importance both sides have attached to a relationship cultivated over many years through security cooperation, political dialogue, and shared regional interests.

Representative Treefa Aziz attended the funeral services of Senator Lindsey Graham on behalf of the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Kurdish people to pay final respects to a true friend of Kurdistan.



For decades, Senator Graham stood with the Kurdish people and was a… https://t.co/ULYBkpCMOp — Kurdistan Regional Government in the US (@KRG_USA) July 28, 2026

Former Republican Senator Norm Coleman of Minnesota, a longtime colleague and close personal friend of Graham, described him as a steadfast advocate for democratic allies around the world.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Coleman recalled serving alongside Graham after both entered the Senate in 2002, saying the two remained close throughout their careers.

"He has been a champion of freedom," Coleman said. "He believed in working with America's allies, our allies in Israel, our allies in Kurdistan, and our allies in many places around the world."

While acknowledging the personal loss felt by friends and colleagues, Coleman stressed that Graham's principles would outlive him.

"We're going to miss Lindsey," he said. "I'm hoping to fill the void. But what he stood for is important."

Coleman also expressed appreciation for the Kurdish people, thanking them for what he described as their longstanding support for the United States.

Republican Congressman Mike Haridopolos of Florida offered a more personal reflection, recalling first meeting Graham years before either served together in Congress.

Haridopolos remembered Graham as approachable despite his growing national profile and highlighted his military background as a defining influence throughout his public career.

"He always put the military first," Haridopolos told Kurdistan24, praising Graham's commitment to American service members and to defending freedom beyond U.S. borders.

Calling Graham "a true American patriot," Haridopolos said the senator would be remembered not only for domestic leadership but also for supporting allies facing regional instability.

Addressing Kurdish audiences directly, Haridopolos praised Graham's relationship with the Kurdistan Region, saying the senator's support had been "commendable." He also welcomed plans to honor Graham with a statue in Kurdistan, describing it as a meaningful symbol of the friendship that has developed between Americans and Kurds over decades.

"We look forward to many more prosperous years to come," he said.

The tributes from senior Republicans closely mirrored those issued earlier this month by Kurdish leaders following Graham's death.

President Masoud Barzani described the South Carolina senator as "a true friend" whose support for the legitimate rights of the Kurdish people would remain an enduring part of Kurdish memory.

Read More: President Barzani Mourns Lindsey Graham, Honors Late Senator as ‘True Friend’ of Kurdish People

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani similarly praised Graham's unwavering friendship with the people of Kurdistan, while Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani remembered him as a valued partner whose advocacy strengthened ties between Erbil and Washington.

Read More: Prime Minister Barzani Pays Tribute to Lindsey Graham, Honoring Longtime Friend of Kurdistan

Read More: Kurdistan Region President Mourns Lindsey Graham, Hails Late U.S. Senator as ‘Valued Friend’ of Kurdistan

Those statements reflected years of close engagement between Graham and Kurdish officials on issues ranging from regional security to political cooperation. Throughout his Senate career, Graham consistently argued that strong relations with the Kurdistan Region served broader American strategic interests, particularly in counterterrorism and efforts to preserve stability following the fight against ISIS.

Read More: U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham Dies Aged 71

In the final year of his life, Graham continued that advocacy by joining Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal in introducing the bipartisan Save the Kurds Act, legislation intended to strengthen protections for Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria. The proposal reinforced his longstanding position that Kurdish partners had played an indispensable role in the campaign against ISIS and remained essential to regional security.

His funeral, held in South Carolina after memorial services in Washington, drew leading American political figures from across the country, reflecting the broad respect Graham commanded after more than three decades in Congress. According to reporting by The Associated Press, the ceremonies highlighted his reputation as an influential lawmaker, skilled negotiator, and prominent voice on national security and foreign affairs.

Yet for many gathered to honor him, Graham's international legacy was measured not only by legislation or diplomacy, but by the enduring relationships he cultivated with allies overseas.

The exclusive remarks shared with Kurdistan24 suggest that, among influential Republican leaders, Graham's commitment to the Kurdistan Region is viewed as a lasting element of American foreign policy rather than a personal endeavor tied to a single senator. Their reflections point to continuity in Washington's engagement with Erbil, rooted in decades of cooperation and strengthened by relationships that both American and Kurdish leaders say extend well beyond the career, and the life, of one of Kurdistan's most steadfast friends in the U.S. Congress.