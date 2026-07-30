Baghdad Rejects Becoming Battleground as Saudi Arabia Seeks Coalition to Protect Red Sea Shipping

Iraq's Coordination Framework condemned recent strikes on Iraqi territory as violations of sovereignty, while Saudi Arabia began consultations on forming an international coalition to safeguard shipping in the Red Sea.

55 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq's Coordination Framework on Wednesday reaffirmed that Iraq's sovereignty remains a "red line," condemning recent US and Saudi airstrikes on Iraqi territory as violations of international law while rejecting any attempt to turn the country into an arena for regional and international conflict.

The statement came after an extraordinary meeting hosted by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi at the Government Palace to discuss the latest military developments.

According to a statement issued by the Iraqi prime minister's office, the Coordination Framework strongly condemned what it described as attacks targeting Iraqi territory that resulted in the deaths of several members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and injuries to others.

Participants in the meeting said the US and Saudi strikes constituted a clear violation of Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity, arguing that they were incompatible with the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The Coordination Framework reiterated that Iraq's security and sovereignty remain a "red line" and stressed its rejection of any effort to transform Iraq into a battleground for regional or international rivalries.

The statement further warned that such attacks neither support regional and international efforts to contain crises nor contribute to reducing tensions. Instead, it said, they risk further complicating the situation and threatening the security and stability of the wider region.

Saudi Arabia explores Red Sea maritime coalition

In a separate development, Reuters reported, citing two informed sources, that Saudi Arabia has launched consultations on establishing an international coalition aimed at protecting commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

According to the report, the initiative comes in response to an increase in attacks by Yemen's Houthis against Saudi commercial vessels. However, the sources said no final decision has been made and discussions with multiple countries remain ongoing.

Meanwhile, Hizam Assad, a member of the Houthis' political bureau, said in a statement that the Bab al-Mandab Strait remains open and safe for international shipping, "except for Saudi vessels."

He added that restrictions on Saudi shipping would remain in place until what he described as the blockade on Yemen is lifted, the Yemeni people's legitimate rights are restored, and Yemen's sovereignty is respected.

Previously, on July 20, the Houthis announced a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, describing it as a response to what they called a Saudi blockade on Yemen, an allegation Riyadh rejects.

The maritime confrontation has since expanded, with the Houthis carrying out multiple attacks against Saudi vessels. Saudi Arabia has responded with a series of airstrikes targeting sites it identified as Houthi military positions at the port of Hodeidah that it said were being used to threaten commercial shipping.

The Iraqi Coordination Framework's meeting follows a series of recent diplomatic engagements by Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi, who has sought to deepen Iraq's regional and international partnerships.

Earlier this month, al-Zaidi met US President Donald Trump at the White House, where the two sides announced a strategic economic partnership while discussing regional security, economic cooperation, and Iraq's plan to ensure that all weapons remain under state authority. The Iraqi premier also reaffirmed that the Kurdistan Region is an integral part of Iraq and described the United States as Iraq's most important strategic partner.

Days later, al-Zaidi traveled to Tehran, where Iraq and Iran signed four agreements covering transportation, railway connectivity, municipal cooperation, and public administration. During the visit, Baghdad and Tehran also pledged to expand economic coordination while emphasizing regional security and long-term cooperation.

These successive diplomatic engagements underscore Baghdad's efforts to maintain relations with key regional and international partners while navigating an increasingly volatile security environment.