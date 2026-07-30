Erdogan to Submit PKK Disarmament Bill to Parliament in Coming Days

The Turkish president said the proposed legislation will provide the legal framework for the PKK disarmament process while allowing resources previously spent on conflict to be redirected toward investment and public services.

23 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that a draft law on the disarmament of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) will be submitted to parliament in the coming days, describing it as a key step toward completing what he called the process of building a "terror-free Türkiye."

Speaking during a public address on Wednesday, Erdogan said the legislation would establish the next phase of the disarmament process, adding that funds previously allocated to the conflict could instead be directed toward investment and services benefiting the country's citizens.

"With the support of the political parties, we will take another step toward completing the process of building a terror-free Türkiye," Erdogan said.

"When this process is completed, our country will be freed from a heavy economic burden, and the benefits will be shared by all 86 million citizens of Türkiye."

Erdogan also pointed to the financial costs of the decades-long conflict, saying terrorism has imposed annual losses exceeding $50 billion on Türkiye.

He added that losses from foregone tax revenues amount to nearly $123 billion, arguing that those resources could instead have been invested in development projects, job creation, and public spending.

The announcement follows earlier remarks by Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus, who said parliament intends to approve a "framework law" that would provide the legal basis for the PKK disarmament process.

According to Kurtulmus, lawmakers are expected to consider the legislation before the parliament begins its summer recess, either later this week or next week.

The process concerning the PKK began in February 2025 following an initiative by the group's imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan.

In May 2025, the PKK held a congress during which it announced its decision to dissolve the organization and end its 50-year armed conflict with Türkiye.

The practical phase of the disarmament process began on July 11, 2025, after which the Turkish parliament established a special committee to oversee its implementation.