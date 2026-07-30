UAE Signals Firm Support for Saudi Arabia Amid Growing Regional Crisis

The UAE condemned attempted drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities, reaffirming solidarity with Riyadh as military escalation across the Middle East deepens.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United Arab Emirates on Thursday issued a forceful condemnation of renewed drone attacks that attempted to strike oil facilities in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, reinforcing its support for Riyadh as a rapidly expanding regional confrontation continues to draw in more governments across the Middle East.

In an official statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attempted attacks, launched from Iraqi territory, as an unacceptable challenge to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and a development with implications extending beyond the Kingdom's borders.

The ministry said the attacks represented a "flagrant violation" of Saudi sovereignty and "a threat to its security and stability," while reaffirming the UAE's "full solidarity" with Saudi Arabia and backing "all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability."

The statement carries added diplomatic weight as Gulf states confront an increasingly volatile security environment marked by cross-border missile and drone attacks, widening military operations, and growing concern that regional tensions could spread further despite repeated calls for restraint.

The attempted strike against Saudi energy infrastructure comes at a particularly sensitive moment for Riyadh, which has sought to balance stronger security coordination with allies while continuing to advocate for de-escalation.

Recent reporting by Kurdistan24 shows that Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman traveled to Washington for high-level consultations with U.S. officials, including Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump, delivering messages from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as both countries assessed the evolving conflict.

Those meetings followed joint U.S.-Saudi strikes against Iran-linked logistics and weapons sites in eastern Iraq, underscoring a closer strategic partnership in response to attacks that Washington and Riyadh say have targeted American personnel and Saudi civilian infrastructure.

At the same time, Saudi officials have continued emphasizing that military action should not close the door to diplomacy, maintaining that reducing regional tensions remains a central objective even as security threats persist.

The wider conflict has increasingly affected neighboring countries beyond the principal parties involved.

Earlier Thursday, Jordan announced that its air defense systems intercepted five missiles launched from Iran toward the Kingdom, preventing casualties and highlighting how states seeking to avoid direct involvement are nonetheless being forced to respond to mounting security risks. Kurdistan24 reported that the interceptions followed renewed U.S. military strikes against Iran, reinforcing concerns that the confrontation is extending across a broader geographic area.

Regional anxieties have also intensified after the latest U.S.-Saudi strikes in Iraq reportedly killed five Iranian advisers attached to Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces, according to Kurdistan24 reporting citing PMF sources and Agence France-Presse. In the aftermath, the Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq warned that retaliation was inevitable and suggested Saudi Arabia could become a future target.

Those threats have heightened concern over the vulnerability of critical infrastructure across the Gulf, particularly energy installations that have repeatedly featured in regional security calculations during previous periods of confrontation.

Against that backdrop, the UAE's statement serves not only as an expression of solidarity with Saudi Arabia but also as a broader diplomatic signal emphasizing Gulf unity in the face of mounting regional instability.

By framing the attempted drone attacks as both an assault on Saudi sovereignty and a challenge to regional security, Abu Dhabi underscored its view that protecting the Kingdom's stability is closely linked to the security of the wider Gulf.

The statement also reflects growing concern among regional governments that continued missile launches, drone attacks, and retaliatory military operations could further widen the conflict despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to contain it.

While military activity has accelerated across several fronts, the UAE's latest declaration highlights the parallel diplomatic effort by Gulf partners to present a united position in support of regional stability. As tensions continue to evolve, Abu Dhabi's reaffirmation of support for Riyadh signals that attacks on Saudi territory are increasingly being viewed as matters of collective regional security rather than isolated incidents.