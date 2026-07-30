Trump Announces Historic Agreement for Complete Disarmament of Hamas and All Armed Groups in Gaza

Board of Peace reaches landmark deal implementing Trump's 20-Point Plan, with Israeli withdrawal to follow disarmament and an International Stabilization Force to work alongside a new Palestinian police force

2 hours ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Kurdistan 24) - President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the Board of Peace has reached what he described as a historic agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza, calling it a monumental step toward lasting peace and security in a Truth Social post that immediately reverberated across the region.

In a Truth Social post, Donald Trump announced: "Today, the Board of Peace reached a HISTORIC agreement for the COMPLETE DISARMAMENT of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza," Trump wrote on Truth Social at 5:24 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2026. "This is a monumental step toward lasting PEACE and SECURITY."

Trump said the agreement is a critical step toward Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to serve the Palestinian people, while simultaneously ensuring that Israel has the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks against Israeli territory.

The president described the deal as a major milestone in implementing his 20-Point Plan, saying the agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases. As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw from Gaza, and an International Stabilization Force will work alongside a newly established Palestinian police force to take responsibility for keeping Gaza safe for its residents and its neighbors.

Trump credited Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye as the three mediating countries whose efforts made the breakthrough possible, alongside what he described as his "outstanding team, whose tireless work made this historic breakthrough possible." He drew a direct contrast with the state of the conflict a year ago. "One year ago there was a violent raging war, humanitarian crisis and hostages kept in brutal captivity. We have made historic progress, and there is still much work to do," Trump wrote.

The president closed with two emphatic declarations. "The threat that emerged from Gaza on October 7 will NOT be allowed to rebuild," Trump wrote, adding that under the agreement, "Gaza will finally be in the hands of a new Palestinian government that serves its PEOPLE."

The post drew 1.73 thousand ReTruths and 5.63 thousand likes within minutes of publication, reflecting the scale of public attention the announcement immediately attracted.

The agreement, if implemented as described, would represent one of the most consequential shifts in the Palestinian political landscape in decades. The complete disarmament of Hamas and all other armed factions in Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the installation of an International Stabilization Force, and the establishment of a new Palestinian governing authority under the Board of Peace framework constitute a fundamentally different political order for the territory than anything that has existed since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007.

The phased structure of the agreement, in which disarmament triggers Israeli withdrawal and the subsequent activation of international and Palestinian security arrangements, reflects the sequencing logic that has defined Trump's 20-Point Plan throughout the negotiations, placing the burden of initiating the political transition on the disarmament process itself rather than on a fixed timeline or external guarantees.