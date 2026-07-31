Trump Says U.S. Undecided on Patriot Production License for Ukraine

President Donald Trump says Washington has yet to decide whether Ukraine will receive a license to produce Patriot interceptor missiles as Russian attacks persist and diplomatic efforts intensify.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Donald Trump has signaled that Washington has yet to decide whether it will permit Ukraine to manufacture Patriot interceptor missiles under U.S. license, introducing fresh uncertainty over one of Kyiv's most important defense priorities even as diplomatic engagement between the two countries continues.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Trump said he was "not sure" the United States would authorize domestic Patriot production in Ukraine, adding that the proposal remained under review.

He described the Patriot as "a very extraordinary weapon" and indicated that licensing such technology required careful consideration, emphasizing the sensitivity surrounding advanced U.S. defense systems.

The remarks represent a more cautious position than expectations that emerged after Trump's recent White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where discussions reportedly included licensed production of Patriot interceptors.

For Kyiv, the ability to manufacture the missiles domestically has become increasingly important as Russian ballistic missile attacks continue to strain Ukraine's air-defense capabilities.

Patriot systems remain among the few platforms capable of intercepting advanced ballistic missiles, making them central to Ukraine's efforts to shield major cities and critical infrastructure.

Establishing production inside Ukraine is viewed as a long-term step toward strengthening the country's ability to sustain its air-defense network amid an extended conflict.

Even while leaving the licensing question unresolved, Trump stressed that his administration's principal objective is to end the war rather than expand weapons production.

"We're looking for peace," he said, confirming that senior envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are expected to travel to Ukraine in the coming days as diplomatic contacts continue, according to the Financial Times.

Those political discussions are unfolding against a backdrop in which military operations remain active far from the negotiating table.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), an overnight Ukrainian strike ignited a fire at a logistics facility operated by Russian online retail giant Wildberries in Volgograd.

Kyiv has accused the company of supporting Russia's military by handling components used in drone production, illustrating how logistical infrastructure has become an increasingly important target as the conflict evolves.

The continuing exchanges underscore that battlefield dynamics remain fluid even as diplomatic channels stay open. Long-range strikes inside Russian territory have become a recurring feature of the war, reflecting both sides' efforts to disrupt supply networks beyond the front lines.

The strategic importance of Patriot interceptors has become even more pronounced following Russia's latest wave of missile and drone attacks across Ukraine.

According to The Associated Press (AP), recent strikes killed civilians in multiple regions while exposing the pressure on Ukraine's diminishing stockpile of Western-supplied air-defense missiles.

During the same barrage, NATO aircraft were scrambled after a Russian missile briefly entered Polish airspace, highlighting the broader regional security implications of the conflict.

Against that backdrop, uncertainty over whether Washington will authorize Patriot production inside Ukraine now sits at the intersection of two parallel tracks: efforts to sustain Ukraine's defenses against ongoing missile attacks and renewed diplomatic attempts to bring the war to an end.

Trump's latest remarks suggest that while negotiations continue, decisions on expanding Ukraine's long-term defense industrial capacity remain unresolved, according to the Financial Times.