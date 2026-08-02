CENTCOM Says 35 Vessels Redirected as Iran Insists Strait of Hormuz Will Remain Closed

In a statement posted on X, CENTCOM said a U.S. Marine Corps F-35C stealth fighter launched from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it transited the Arabian Sea in support of the U.S. blockade against Iran.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday that U.S. forces have redirected 35 commercial vessels, disabled two others, and boarded two ships as part of the U.S. maritime blockade against Iran, while Tehran insisted the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed.

In a statement posted on X, CENTCOM said a U.S. Marine Corps F-35C stealth fighter launched from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it transited the Arabian Sea in support of the U.S. blockade against Iran.

"As of Aug. 2, CENTCOM has redirected 35 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Fars News Agency, citing an Iranian military source, reported that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed and would not reopen as long as what it described as U.S. "hostile actions" continue.

The source also denied reports suggesting there had been any preliminary agreement to reopen the strategic waterway, a key global oil shipping route.

The developments come amid renewed military tensions in the region and intensified international efforts to safeguard maritime security and maintain global energy supplies passing through the Gulf.

Separately, Iran's Mehr News Agency quoted several military officials as rejecting U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that Tehran had asked Washington to refrain from launching major strikes against Iran.

According to the officials, Iran's armed forces remain on full alert and are prepared to respond to any potential military escalation or other developments.