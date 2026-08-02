Pezeshkian: New Memorandum Will Anchor Iran's Future Foreign Policy

The Iranian president says the recently signed memorandum reflects unanimous consensus within Iran's Supreme National Security Council and will strengthen national and regional security.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday that Iran's newly signed memorandum of understanding would serve as a cornerstone of the country's future foreign policy, describing it as the product of collective wisdom and unanimous agreement within Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

In a post published on his X account on Sunday, Pezeshkian said the recently signed memorandum was the result of "the collective wisdom and deliberations of all members of Iran's Supreme National Security Council," adding that every member of the council had endorsed the agreement.

Pezeshkian expressed confidence that the memorandum would become "a turning point and a cornerstone" in shaping the future structure of the Islamic Republic of Iran's foreign relations.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring that all parties uphold the commitments contained in the agreement.

"We must make every effort to ensure that the enemy remains committed to the promises and the memorandum it has signed," Pezeshkian wrote.

The Iranian president also highlighted what he described as the broader significance of implementing the memorandum.

"With the implementation of this memorandum, Iran's national security, regional stability, and the security of our allies will be elevated to a stronger and better level," he said.