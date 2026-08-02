Iraq, Arab League Stress Unity to Address Regional Challenges

Iraq's foreign minister and the Arab League secretary-general discussed the upcoming Amman conference on Jerusalem and reaffirmed the need for continued Arab coordination to confront regional challenges.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy discussed efforts to strengthen joint Arab cooperation during a phone call on Sunday, with both sides emphasizing the importance of regional coordination and collective action to address the Middle East's growing challenges.

According to a statement issued by Iraq's Foreign Ministry, the two officials reviewed ways to enhance joint Arab cooperation and coordination in dealing with the region's most pressing issues and challenges.

During the call, Hussein congratulated Fahmy on his election as Secretary-General of the Arab League and wished him success in carrying out his responsibilities in a manner that would strengthen the organization's role and reinforce joint Arab action.

The two officials also discussed the upcoming Amman Conference on Jerusalem, scheduled to take place next Wednesday.

They stressed the importance of the conference's outcomes in supporting Jerusalem and intensifying Arab and Islamic efforts to preserve the city's identity and status.

Hussein and Fahmy also reviewed relations between Iraq and the Gulf countries, emphasizing the importance of continuing to strengthen those ties in a way that serves shared interests while promoting regional stability and cooperation.

Fahmy underscored "the importance of unifying efforts and strengthening collective action among Arab countries to confront the major challenges facing the region."

For his part, Hussein said: "Coordination between Iraq and the General Secretariat of the Arab League should continue across various fields in order to support joint Arab action and enhance cooperation in a way that serves the interests of Arab countries and their peoples."