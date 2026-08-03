Prime Minister Barzani Reaffirms Commitment to Protecting Christian Community, All Components of Kurdistan

Meeting with Chaldean Patriarch highlights coexistence, equal rights, and the Kurdistan Region's longstanding commitment to religious and ethnic diversity.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday reaffirmed his government's commitment to safeguarding the rights of all communities in the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing that protecting the Christian community and preserving the region's tradition of peaceful coexistence remain fundamental priorities.

Prime Minister Barzani made the remarks during a meeting in Erbil with His Beatitude Patriarch Mar Paul III Nona, Head of the Chaldean Catholic Church in Iraq and worldwide, where the two leaders discussed interfaith harmony, the well-being of Christian communities, and the importance of strengthening coexistence across the Kurdistan Region.

According to an official readout, both sides stressed the need to preserve and deepen the culture of mutual respect that has long characterized the Kurdistan Region, describing coexistence among its diverse religious and ethnic communities as a cornerstone of regional stability.

"The Kurdistan Regional Government remains committed to protecting the rights of all communities, particularly the Christian community, and to providing services without discrimination," Prime Minister Barzani reaffirmed during the meeting, underscoring the government's policy of equal treatment regardless of religion or ethnicity.

The meeting comes as the Kurdistan Region continues to present itself as a refuge for vulnerable communities displaced by years of conflict across Iraq, particularly during and after ISIS's campaign, when thousands of Christian families sought safety in Erbil, Duhok, and other parts of the region.

Patriarch Mar Paul III Nona expressed appreciation for what he described as the KRG's continued support for Christian citizens and its efforts to defend the rights of all components of society.

He thanked Prime Minister Barzani for his "continuous support of the rights of all communities" and for his consistent advocacy on behalf of Christians in Iraq, according to the meeting statement.

The discussion also reflected broader efforts by Kurdistan's leadership to reinforce interfaith dialogue and promote an inclusive political and social environment at a time when many minority communities across the Middle East continue to face demographic, security, and economic pressures.

Officials have repeatedly highlighted the Kurdistan Region's model of coexistence, pointing to constitutional protections for religious freedom and representation of minority communities within public institutions as key elements of that approach.

Monday's meeting reaffirmed the shared view that preserving diversity requires not only legal protections but also sustained cooperation between government institutions and religious leaders to strengthen social cohesion and ensure that all communities can live in security and dignity.