Syria Moves Toward Opening Consulate in Erbil as Kurdistan Region President Visits Damascus

Kurdistan Region Presidency Spokesperson Dilshad Shahab said Monday Syria is set to open its Diplomatic mission in Erbil, adding that Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani also invited Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to visit Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Syria has begun official steps to open a consulate in Erbil, a move signaling deeper diplomatic engagement between Damascus and the Kurdistan Region, according to Dilshad Shahab, spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

Shahab made the remarks on Monday following Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani's visit to Damascus, where he held talks with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation between the two sides.

Speaking to reporters, Shahab said the Kurdistan Region continues to pursue a constructive role in regional affairs, adding that President Barzani's visit reflected efforts to develop closer ties with Syria.

"President Nechirvan Barzani emphasized the importance of strengthening relations between the two sides," Shahab said, noting that Syrian President al-Sharaa expressed appreciation for the Kurdistan Region's role during previous regional developments.

The spokesperson said the two leaders' meeting was not their first encounter, describing the latest talks as part of an ongoing dialogue aimed at advancing coordination on issues of shared interest.

Shahab also revealed that Damascus has taken formal steps toward establishing a diplomatic presence in Erbil through the opening of a consulate. He added that President Barzani invited President al-Sharaa to visit Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The announcement came after Barzani arrived in Damascus for high-level discussions with the Syrian leadership. During the visit, he was formally received by al-Sharaa at the People's Palace, with talks focusing on political relations, regional security, and broader cooperation.

The meeting comes as Syria continues to navigate a complex political and security environment following years of conflict, while neighboring actors seek greater coordination on issues including stability, trade, border security, and humanitarian concerns.

According to Syria's official Arab News Agency (SANA), the discussions were aimed at strengthening relations in a way that serves the interests of both Syria and the Kurdistan Region.

The potential opening of a Syrian consulate in Erbil would represent a significant step in institutionalizing relations between Damascus and the Kurdistan Region. Although the two sides have maintained channels of communication, officials have increasingly emphasized the need for more structured cooperation.

Barzani has played an active diplomatic role in regional affairs, holding discussions with regional and international leaders on security, political stability, and economic cooperation.

The visit to Damascus also comes amid broader efforts by regional governments to address shared challenges, including security threats and shifting political dynamics across the Middle East.

Further details on the timeline for opening the consulate and the scope of its operations are expected to emerge following continued discussions between officials from both sides.

This report was updated on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, at 01:39pm.