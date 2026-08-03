Lebanese President Aoun Urges Immediate Indictment in Beirut Port Blast Case Ahead of Sixth Anniversary

President says justice for victims can no longer be delayed as probe into 2020 explosion remains stalled despite completion of investigation

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Monday called on the country's judiciary to issue a long-awaited indictment in the investigation into the 2020 Beirut port explosion, saying justice for the victims can no longer be postponed as Lebanon prepares to mark the sixth anniversary of one of the deadliest non-nuclear explosions in history.

In a statement issued a day before the Aug. 4 anniversary, Aoun said the investigating judge should move forward with the case after years of delays that have left victims' families still waiting for accountability.

"The issuing of the indictment by the investigating judge has become a necessity that can no longer be delayed," Aoun said.

The massive explosion at the Port of Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020, killed more than 220 people, injured over 6,500 others, and devastated large parts of the Lebanese capital.

Lebanese authorities have said the blast was triggered by a fire that ignited thousands of tons of improperly stored ammonium nitrate fertilizer that had remained in a warehouse for years despite repeated warnings to senior officials.

No one has yet been held accountable for the disaster, fueling widespread public anger and longstanding accusations of official impunity.

Aoun said justice requires uncovering the full truth and ensuring that all those responsible are held accountable, regardless of their position.

"Justice means upholding rights, revealing the whole truth without any omission, and holding accountable all those who were negligent or caused the catastrophe, whatever their position," he said.

He also called on Lebanon's judiciary to demonstrate its independence by allowing the case to move forward.

"The Lebanese judiciary is called today more than ever before to prove its independence and ability to deliver justice to the victims. The indictment is not just a legal procedure, but a right owed by the living to the martyrs and their families," Aoun added.

The president's remarks came months after investigating judge Tarek Bitar completed his probe into the explosion.

A judicial official told AFP in March that Bitar had finalized the investigation involving around 70 defendants, including politicians, military and security officials, and civil servants.

The case was subsequently referred to the public prosecutor, who is required to review the findings, provide a legal opinion, and return the file to Bitar before he can formally issue an indictment.

However, the file remains with the public prosecutor, prolonging a legal process that has been repeatedly delayed by political disputes and judicial challenges.

The investigation has faced years of obstruction, particularly after Iran-backed Hezbollah led a campaign in 2023 demanding Bitar's removal from the case. Numerous lawsuits were also filed seeking his dismissal, effectively freezing the investigation for an extended period.

Bitar resumed his work last year following significant political changes in Lebanon, including the election of President Aoun and the appointment of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam after the 2023–2024 war between Israel and Hezbollah, which significantly weakened the Iran-backed group.

Several legal obstacles that had hindered the investigation have since been lifted, including the removal of a travel ban imposed on Bitar.

Prime Minister Salam also reaffirmed his government's commitment to accountability, saying political considerations would not interfere with the judicial process.

"There can be no settlement at the expense of justice, even if it is sometimes delayed," Salam wrote on X.

He pledged that "no cover" would be provided for any official implicated in the Beirut port explosion or any other case, adding that "accountability will not spare anyone."

The Beirut port explosion remains one of Lebanon's worst national tragedies, with victims' families and civil society groups continuing to demand justice after years of delays that they say reflect entrenched political interference in the country's judicial system.