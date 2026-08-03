UN to Kurdistan24: Justice, Safe Return of Displaced Ezidis Essential on 12th Anniversary of ISIS Genocide

He added that the UN pays tribute to the “resilience and courage of the Yazidi community” and reaffirmed “the importance of accountability, justice, and continued support for survivors.”

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United Nations on Monday commemorated the 12th anniversary of the ISIS genocide against the Ezidis, honoring the victims and reaffirming its commitment to justice, accountability, and support for survivors.

In a statement to Kurdistan24, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, paid tribute to the resilience of the Ezidis and emphasized the need to prevent such atrocities from ever happening again.

“On the twelfth anniversary since ISIL (Da’esh) brutally targeted the Yazidi community, we honor the memory of those who lost their lives and stand in solidarity with the survivors, the families of the missing, and all those whose lives were forever changed by these atrocities,” Haq said.

He added that the UN pays tribute to the “resilience and courage of the Yazidi community” and reaffirmed “the importance of accountability, justice, and continued support for survivors.”

Haq also stressed that achieving lasting peace requires ensuring the safe, voluntary, and dignified return of displaced persons, advancing recovery and reconciliation in Sinjar, and ensuring that such “heinous acts are never repeated.”

On August 3, 2014, ISIS launched a devastating assault on the Sinjar district, targeting the Ezidis in what has since been recognized by the United Nations and several governments as genocide. Thousands of Ezidis were killed, while women and girls were abducted and subjected to systematic sexual slavery, forced marriage, and other forms of abuse. Thousands of men and boys were executed or remain missing.

More than a decade later, many Ezidis remain displaced, and large numbers are still searching for missing relatives. Reconstruction and stabilization efforts in Sinjar continue to face significant political, security, and infrastructure challenges, while the international community continues to call for accountability for ISIS crimes and sustained support for survivors.