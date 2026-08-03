Kurdistan Region President, Syrian President Discuss Regional Stability, Economic Cooperation

The discussions focused on the latest regional developments, with both presidents stressing the importance of enhancing security and stability, promoting broader regional cooperation, and resolving disputes through peaceful means.

17 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus on Monday afternoon to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, and ways to strengthen cooperation between Syria, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani also attended the meeting, where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, with particular emphasis on economic ties.

The discussions focused on the latest regional developments, with both presidents stressing the importance of enhancing security and stability, promoting broader regional cooperation, and resolving disputes through peaceful means. They also underscored the need to protect the rights of all communities in the new Syria.

President al-Sharaa expressed his appreciation to the Kurdistan Region for hosting Syrian refugees throughout the years of conflict, praising the roles of both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in supporting displaced Syrians.

President Barzani, for his part, commended Syria's recent progress in various sectors under President al-Sharaa's leadership and welcomed the country's growing regional and international engagement.

The meeting concluded with a discussion of several other issues of mutual interest, the Presidency said.

The visit comes as relations between Syria and its regional neighbors continue to evolve following years of conflict. Since the political transition in Damascus, regional leaders have increasingly engaged with the new Syrian leadership to encourage stability, economic recovery, and diplomatic cooperation.

The Kurdistan Region has hosted hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, providing shelter and humanitarian assistance while maintaining cross-border economic and political ties. Monday's meeting reflects ongoing efforts by both sides to deepen cooperation, promote regional stability, and support a peaceful and inclusive future for Syria.