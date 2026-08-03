Cargo Vessel Hit by Unknown Projectile in Strait of Hormuz as Maritime Security Concerns Persist

Incident follows another reported explosion near a tanker days earlier, underscoring continued risks in one of the world's busiest shipping lanes

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A cargo vessel was struck by an "unknown projectile" in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman on Tuesday, prompting an investigation by British maritime authorities amid heightened security concerns in the strategically vital waterway.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the unnamed vessel reported being hit by an unidentified projectile approximately 20 nautical miles (37 kilometers) northeast of Al Khasab, Oman.

The agency did not provide details on the extent of the damage or whether any crew members were injured, saying only that authorities were investigating the incident.

The latest report comes just two days after another maritime security alert in the same area. On Sunday, the master of a tanker reported hearing an explosion near the vessel while sailing roughly 20 nautical miles northeast of Khasab, according to the UKMTO.

In that earlier incident, the vessel and its crew were reported safe, and no damage was disclosed. The UKMTO urged ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

The two incidents have raised fresh concerns over security in the narrow waterway, a critical global energy corridor through which a significant share of the world's seaborne oil and liquefied natural gas exports passes.

CENTCOM Says U.S. Forces Continue Enforcing Blockade on Iran

Separately, the U.S. military said it continues to enforce Washington's blockade against Iran. In a post on X on Monday, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said that as of Aug. 3, U.S. forces had redirected 44 commercial vessels, disabled two others, and boarded two vessels as part of the operation. The statement provided no additional details about the incidents or the identities of the ships involved.

The reports also come against a backdrop of renewed diplomatic efforts involving Iran and Oman. On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran was close to reaching an agreement with Oman on a new maritime route through the Strait of Hormuz, following a U.S. decision to suspend planned major military strikes in favor of diplomacy.

Baqaei, speaking to Iranian state television, said the proposed arrangement with Oman would establish a new route through the strategic passage but stressed that it should not be interpreted as a reopening of the strait, which has remained a focal point of regional tensions.

The Strait of Hormuz, bordered by Iran to the north and Oman to the south, remains one of the world's most strategically sensitive maritime chokepoints, where shipping has repeatedly faced security threats linked to broader regional instability.

Tuesday's reported strike is likely to intensify concerns among commercial shipping operators and international maritime security agencies monitoring the area.