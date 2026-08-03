Trump Says US-Iran Talks Continue Despite Tehran's Denial, Warns of 'Last Chance'

"This is a last chance for them to sign a good document," he added. "I want to give them every last chance before decapitation."

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that negotiations with Iran were ongoing despite Tehran's repeated denials, warning the Islamic Republic it faced a "last chance" to reach an agreement before what he described as "decapitation."

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he had agreed to continue pursuing diplomacy at the request of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and other regional partners.

"We are talking right now," Trump said, rejecting Iran's assertion that no direct negotiations with Washington were taking place.

"This is a last chance for them to sign a good document," he added. "I want to give them every last chance before decapitation."

According to Trump, the discussions are focused on two key issues: reopening the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear program. He said the strategic waterway could reopen "literally by tomorrow," while noting that reaching an agreement on Iran's denuclearization could take longer.

The remarks came after Iran's Foreign Ministry denied on Monday that negotiations with the United States were underway.

"Our negotiations are with Oman to secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said, referring to efforts to restore safe navigation through the critical oil shipping route.

The conflicting statements underscore the uncertainty surrounding diplomatic efforts as the conflict between Washington and Tehran enters its sixth month.

The United States and Israel launched surprise strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering a war that has included periods of military escalation and intermittent diplomatic engagement. Despite months of talks, Iran continues to possess enriched uranium stockpiles and has maintained the capability to launch missiles and drones against U.S. and allied targets in the region.

Last week, Trump threatened renewed military action against Iran, including possible strikes on energy infrastructure, before later saying that the "perimeters" of a potential agreement were emerging.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the central obstacles to ending the conflict. Since the collapse of an earlier ceasefire, Iran has reimposed its blockade of the strategic waterway, disrupting commercial shipping and raising concerns over global energy supplies.