In Newroz message, Kurdistan PM calls for implementation of Iraqi constitution to resolve issues

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday issued a congratulatory message to “the Kurdish nation, especially the Peshmerga and security forces, and the family of our Martyrs” on Newroz, the Kurdish New Year.

“Happy Newroz, and may Kurdistan always grow and prosper,” he said in a statement.

To Kurds, “Newroz represents freedom, rebirth, and success,” the prime minister said, stating the government’s appreciation of all Kurdistanis’ “patience and efforts this past year,” amid the coronavirus pandemic. Coronavirus cases have recently increased across the Kurdistan Region.

He called on the public to follow “official guidelines and restrictions,” during Newroz celebrations.

Barzani also expressed his hope that the federal government of Iraq will fully “implement the constitution and stabilize the political, economic, and security situation” in the country.

The statement comes as the Iraqi parliament postponed to next week a session that was planned for Saturday on a belated vote on the 2021 federal budget bill, amid lingering disputes over some stipulations in the proposed law.

Shia and Sunni factions in the federal legislature reportedly boycotted the session, meaning parliament could not achieve quorum. Shortly before the postponement was announced, Second Deputy Parliamentary Speaker Bashir Haddad, who is Kurdish, told reporters in Baghdad that the agreement between the KRG and Iraqi political parties “has not been annulled.”

Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Qubad Talabani, led negotiations in Baghdad that lasted for months, seeking to reach an agreement on the autonomous Region's share of the budget.

The Parliamentary Finance Committee and Shia parliamentary blocs have objected to several articles, including those related to the Kurdistan Region.

On Friday, sources familiar with the negotiations told Kurdistan 24 that the KRG delegation reached an agreement with the Finance Committee on Article 11 related to the region's financial allocation, however, no details about the content of the agreement have been revealed yet.

Late Saturday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, also extended his congratulations on Newroz. “Our national unity and democratic institutions will pave our way towards overcoming economic and health challenges. Together we will create our better future,” he said in a tweet.