EU Foreign Policy Chief Warns SDF-Damascus Ceasefire in Syria Remains Fragile

Kaja Kallas emphasized that while a ceasefire exists between the Syrian government and the SDF, it remains fragile, and successful integration and inclusive governance require sustained cooperation and international support.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, said on Monday that the ceasefire between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the central government in Damascus remains fragile and emphasized the importance of cooperation between the parties to establish an inclusive government, officials said.

Kallas, responding to a question from Kurdistan24 correspondent Barzan Hassan, stressed that while a ceasefire exists, its durability is uncertain.

“Well, we have the ceasefire and of course it's very fragile. So, so we need those forces to work together to bring about the inclusive government and, and really reconciliation of the country,” she said.

The EU foreign policy chief also noted that the bloc is ready to support Syria in institution-building and in facilitating high-level political dialogue to address outstanding concerns.

The statement comes weeks after an agreement between the SDF and the Syrian government entered its implementation phase on Feb. 2, 2026, marking a first step toward ending the military and administrative division of northern and eastern Syria.

Under the agreement, a new military structure consisting of three brigades with a combined 16,000 personnel will be formed for the SDF. Officials said the integration process between SDF and Syrian government forces is expected to take approximately one month.

Following the initial military arrangements, the agreement foresees the transfer of strategic infrastructure, including Qamishlo Airport and border crossings, to the Syrian government, with the handover of oil fields planned in a subsequent phase.

Administrative and civil arrangements were also included, with Autonomous Administration institutions set to transition to official Syrian state institutions while safeguarding the employment of current civil servants.

Observers in the region note that the success of these measures will depend on adherence to the agreement by both sides and the support of international powers involved in Syria. Kallas confirmed that the EU is prepared to contribute to ensuring that the process moves forward in accordance with its political and institutional objectives.

“The European Union has consistently called for a political solution to Syria’s crises,” Kallas said, reiterating that international backing is essential for the integration process and for achieving lasting reconciliation.

She indicated that discussions on whether the timing is right for high-level political dialogue with Syria will take place as part of ongoing efforts to stabilize the country.

The agreement represents a rare coordinated effort to reconcile local and national military forces after years of armed conflict and the de facto autonomy exercised by the SDF in northeastern Syria.

The EU official emphasized that the overarching goal remains the establishment of an inclusive governance framework in which no group is excluded, a point that underscores longstanding concerns about equitable representation in Syria’s political transition.

The SDF has been a key partner of international forces in Syria since 2014, particularly in counter-ISIS operations. Its integration into the Syrian national army marks a significant shift in military and administrative control in the region.

Officials said that the structured incorporation of SDF personnel into three new brigades is aimed at creating a unified military command and ensuring the stability of northern and eastern Syria under the central government.

Civil administration will also undergo transformation as part of the agreement.

Autonomous Administration institutions are to be merged with corresponding state institutions, with civil servants guaranteed continued employment. Observers say this approach is intended to minimize disruption to public services and reinforce government oversight in previously semi-autonomous areas.

Kallas highlighted that the EU’s engagement extends beyond immediate political and military arrangements. She stressed that the bloc is willing to provide support in institution building, which includes technical assistance, training, and advisory efforts for the Syrian government to ensure that integration is both sustainable and consistent with international standards.

The EU foreign policy chief’s comments underscore the ongoing fragility of the Syrian ceasefire, with officials noting that enforcement and monitoring will be crucial in the coming weeks. Both sides are under pressure to comply with the agreement’s terms, and international observers have emphasized the need for vigilance to prevent renewed tensions.

The implementation of the SDF integration plan follows years of complex negotiations involving local, national, and international stakeholders. Analysts say that adherence to the agreement, coupled with diplomatic support from the EU and other regional powers, will be key to maintaining stability and advancing reconciliation efforts.





Kurdistan24 correspondent in Brussels, Barzan Hassan, and Kurdistan24 News Editor Sarewan Hamasaleh, contributed to this report.