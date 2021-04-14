KRG denies rumors Israeli spy site was targeted in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – No Israeli intelligence site was targeted in the Kurdistan Region, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday, describing recent rumors as “baseless.”

“The whole news is false,” Kurdistan Regional Government spokesperson Jotiar Adil said in a statement on Wednesday, referring to the rumors in some of the regional media that an Israeli intelligence base was targeted in the Kurdistan Region and a number of its staff were killed.

These are “baseless news and accusations,” Adil stressed, saying that in the past there have been similar rumors that Israel has a spy base in the Kurdistan Region.

"We hereby affirm, as we have several times in the past, that this is far from true and that there is no Israeli intelligence agency present in the Kurdistan Region," he said.

“We believe these baseless accusations and news are intentional, aiming to undermine and disrupt the Kurdistan Region,” he said.

