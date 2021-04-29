PM Barzani and Iraqi’s President Salih discuss federal budget, upcoming elections in Erbil meeting

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Iraq’s President Barham Salih met in Erbil on Thursday and discussed outstanding issues between the federal government and autonomous region, a statement from the regional government said.

The two emphasized the necessity of resolving long-standing disputes according to Iraq’s constitution, the statement said.

Barzani and Salih also discussed the upcoming Iraqi elections, which they urged would be free and fair and conducted in a way that guarantees the rights and aspirations “of all Iraqi components.”

Their meeting focused on the approval of the 2021 federal budget, a positive step “that should serve fairly all components of Iraq and its various regions and ensure that financial dues are sent to the Kurdistan Region as soon as possible,” according to the statement.

The statement emphasized that the success of the Kurdistan Region’s ninth cabinet and reforms initiated by the Kurdistan Regional Government require the support from all parties to effectively serve the public and protect the autonomous region.

Salih arrived in the Kurdistan Region’s capital on Wednesday. His visit comes after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Erbil and met with the prime minister, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.

Editing by Joanne Stocker-Kelly