President Masoud Barzani Receives Senior Chinese Communist Party Officials

5 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani on Monday received a high-level Chinese delegation in the Kurdistan Region, including Jin Xin, Director-General of the General Office of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee; Cui Wei, China’s Ambassador to Iraq; and Liu Jun, Consul General of China in the Kurdistan Region.

During the meeting, the Chinese delegation congratulated President Barzani on behalf of the CPC on the KDP’s victory in the recent Iraqi parliamentary elections, expressing pleasure at their visit and appreciation for long-standing ties with the Kurdistan Region.

The discussions highlighted the strategic position of the Kurdistan Region and its relations with the CPC. The Chinese officials underscored Beijing’s intention to further strengthen relations with the Kurdistan Region and Iraq in the economic, trade, and cultural fields, reaffirming the People’s Republic of China’s support for the Kurdistan Region.

President Barzani warmly welcomed the delegation, voicing his respect and admiration for the Chinese people, as well as China’s rich civilization and history. He stressed the importance of deepening relations between the KDP and the CPC, noting the value of continued political and diplomatic engagement.

The meeting also touched on the outcomes of the Iraqi parliamentary elections, the process of forming the new federal government, and broader political developments in Iraq.

In the most recent Iraqi parliamentary elections held on November 11, the KDP received more than 1 million votes. The KDP's total vote count significantly increased from its performance in the previous election. In 2021, the KDP secured approximately 781,000 votes.