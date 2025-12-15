President Barzani to Lead KDP Meeting Amid Kurdistan, Iraq Cabinet Talks

KDP Central Committee to meet Thursday under President Barzani to discuss KRG and federal government formation and evaluate election results.

27 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Central Committee of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) is scheduled to convene a high-stakes leadership meeting later this week under the direct supervision of President Masoud Barzani. The gathering, which will take place at the Barzani Headquarters in Pirmam, comes at a critical juncture as the region navigates the complex dual processes of forming a new regional cabinet in Erbil and participating in the establishment of a federal government in Baghdad.

The meeting is expected to serve as a comprehensive review of the party’s domestic and foreign policy priorities following recent electoral events.

The confirmation of this pivotal assembly was provided to Kurdistan24 on Monday, by Hiwa Gailani, a member of the KDP Central Committee.

Speaking on the logistical and thematic framework of the event, Gailani announced that the session is locked into the calendar for Thursday. The scheduling places the meeting at the end of the current week, allowing the party leadership to gather with a full agenda that addresses the multifaceted challenges and opportunities facing the Kurdistan Region.

By convening under the supervision of President Barzani, the KDP is signaling the high level of importance attached to the decisions and evaluations that will emerge from the discussions in Pirmam.

According to Gailani, the scope of the meeting will be extensive, moving beyond local administrative issues to encompass a broad geopolitical analysis. He indicated that the attendees will engage in a detailed discussion and evaluation of the situation in the wider world, the Middle East, and Iraq.

This macro-level review suggests that the KDP is keen to align its internal strategies with the shifting dynamics of the region, ensuring that the Kurdistan Region remains a stable actor amidst the broader fluctuations of Middle Eastern politics.

Furthermore, the committee is set to conduct a rigorous evaluation of the Iraqi parliamentary election results, a necessary step to formulate a unified stance as the political landscape in Baghdad takes shape.

A central pillar of the Thursday agenda will be the mechanics of governance.

Gailani indicated that the subject of forming the new cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will be a primary topic of debate. This discussion is critical as the party seeks to establish an administration capable of meeting the demands of the citizenry and continuing the region's development.

Simultaneously, the committee will deliberate on the formation of the federal government in Baghdad, underscoring the KDP’s pivotal role as a kingmaker and essential partner in the Iraqi federal system.

The synchronization of these two government formation processes requires careful strategic planning, which President Barzani and the Central Committee aim to finalize during the session.

The timing of the Central Committee meeting is particularly noteworthy in relation to ongoing inter-party dialogue.

The gathering in Pirmam is scheduled to take place just days after another significant political engagement; the negotiating delegations of the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) are slated to meet tomorrow, Tuesday.

This sequence of events suggests that the KDP leadership will likely review the outcomes of Tuesday's negotiations with the PUK during their Thursday assembly, allowing the Central Committee to make informed decisions based on the very latest developments in the talks between the region's two primary political forces.

As the political elite of the Kurdistan Region prepare to ascend to Pirmam, the meeting stands as a testament to the centralized and deliberate decision-making process of the KDP.

With the files of the KRG cabinet, the federal government, and regional security all on the table, the guidance provided by President Barzani later this week is expected to set the course for the next phase of Kurdish governance and diplomacy.