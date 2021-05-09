PHOTO: Kurdistan PM inaugurates Mount Zawa Teleferic project in Duhok

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday inaugurated a cable car project in the Duhok province as part of the government’s economic diversification scheme.

The tourism project is built on Mount Zawa, which overlooks Duhok city. A local Kurdish company, United Brothers (UB) Holding, is in charge of the construction of the 4,500-meter-long cable railway.

Prime Minister Barzani at the inauguration affirmed that his cabinet is determined to diversify the region’s oil-dependent economy through tourism and agriculture.

“We are doing our best to diversify the economy by undertaking more industrial, agricultural, and tourist projects,” he said.

Visitors and tourists can now reach the peak of Mt. Zawa in only 10 minutes through the 30 million dollar project.

“I would like to assure you that Kurdistan’s economy is going to improve,” Barzani said, stating that the region needs to maintain its political and security stability as well.

In his speech, Ali Tatar, the governor of Duhok, said that the province has the potential to be the “tourist capital” of the Kurdistan Region, citing Duhok's scenic landscapes and attractive sites to visit.

Halgurd Sherwani contributed to this report

Editing by Khrush Najari