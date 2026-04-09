Pakistan Welcomes De-escalation, Prepares to Host US-Iran Peace Talks

Both Washington and Tehran have confirmed their participation in the negotiations, which are being brokered by Pakistan, although the exact schedule has yet to be finalized.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Pakistan on Thursday welcomed signs of restraint in the ongoing Middle East conflict, while strongly condemning continued Israeli strikes on Lebanon, as it prepares to host anticipated peace talks between Iran and the United States.

Both Washington and Tehran have confirmed their participation in the negotiations, which are being brokered by Pakistan, although the exact schedule has yet to be finalized.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Army Chief Asim Munir on Thursday, where both leaders praised “the restraint demonstrated by all sides,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. They also expressed satisfaction over what they described as a gradual de-escalation in tensions.

The diplomatic push follows a two-week truce agreed by U.S. President Donald Trump to facilitate negotiations between American and Iranian officials. However, Israel—an ally of Washington—has continued military operations in Lebanon, drawing criticism from Tehran.

Iranian officials argue that Lebanon is covered under the ceasefire arrangement and have accused Israel of violating the truce. Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said Iran had been close to responding to the alleged violations but refrained following intervention by Pakistan.

In a separate development, Sharif held a phone call with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, during which he “strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing aggression” against Lebanon.

Meanwhile, authorities in Islamabad announced a public holiday for Thursday and Friday, a move typically associated with major diplomatic engagements. Essential services, including law enforcement, healthcare, and utilities, will remain operational.

The White House confirmed that Vice President JD Vance is expected to lead the American delegation in talks scheduled to take place in Islamabad later this weekend.

Confusion briefly arose regarding the timing of the Iranian delegation’s arrival after Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam deleted a social media post stating that officials would arrive Thursday night for “serious talks.” An embassy official later clarified that the post had been shared prematurely and that scheduling details remain under review.

The upcoming talks are seen as a significant diplomatic effort to ease regional tensions and reinforce a fragile ceasefire.