Kurdistan Region delegation will return to Baghdad next week for talks on budget, salaries

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A diplomatic team from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will again visit Baghdad next week to discuss details of carrying out the already-passed national budget for 2021, an official confirmed to Kurdistan 24 on Wednesday.

"The delegation of the Kurdistan Regional Government intends to visit Baghdad next week to implement the Iraqi budget law for 2021, especially the part related to the rights and entitlements of the Kurdistan Region," Rebaz Hamlan, KRG Assistant Prime Minister for Financial and Economic Affairs, told Kurdistan 24.

He pointed out that the envoys will discuss various technical challenges to realizing the budget law as it is written with its counterparts in Baghdad, adding that the visiting group will include officials from the ministries of Finance and Natural Resources.

Regarding the controversial subject of whether the share of the budget allotted to the autonomous Kurdistan Region to pay its public salaries would continue to be reduced, and when past delinquent disbursements would be delivered, Hamlan said, "This issue depends on Baghdad's obligations."

Government workers in the Kurdistan Region are watching this issue closely since it will directly affect whether temporary salaries decreases now in effect will continue.

"If Baghdad sends the region’s share and it is sufficient in oil imports, taxes, and customs, then there will be no salary deductions," Hamlan continued, adding, "But if not sent, the deduction will remain in light of the revenues available to us, but the deduction will be less this month."

He finished by addressing the Kurdistan Region 2021 budget, saying, "The draft law contained some deficiencies, and it was sent to Ministry of Finance to fix these issues, and then it will be sent to the Council of Ministers at the next meeting and then referred to the Kurdistan Parliament."

Editing by John J. Catherine