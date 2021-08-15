Security

Iraqi military says thwarted attack on coalition logistical support convoy

An explosives control department unit successfully disposed of the homemade bombs found in Diwaniya.
author_image Mustafa Shilani
The aftermath of an explosion in central Baghdad's Karrada neighborhood, Aug. 4, 2021. (Photo: Social Media)
The aftermath of an explosion in central Baghdad's Karrada neighborhood, Aug. 4, 2021. (Photo: Social Media)
Iraq Iraq Security

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi military on Sunday said that members of the security forces thwarted an attack on a convoy transporting logistical supplies for the international US-led coalition south of Baghdad.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement that an intelligence unit from the Ministry of Interior foiled "the detonation of a local homemade explosive device near al-Nakhla Bridge in al-Diwaniyah province."

The statement added that the device was "attached to a mobile device." Police forces were contacted after detection "and a detachment from the explosives control department went to handle the situation and detonate it from a distance."

The team searched the area after finding another explosive device "10 meters away from the first device."

An explosion recently rocked an alcohol shop in Diwaniya city, injuring two individuals.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive