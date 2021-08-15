Iraqi military says thwarted attack on coalition logistical support convoy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi military on Sunday said that members of the security forces thwarted an attack on a convoy transporting logistical supplies for the international US-led coalition south of Baghdad.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement that an intelligence unit from the Ministry of Interior foiled "the detonation of a local homemade explosive device near al-Nakhla Bridge in al-Diwaniyah province."

The statement added that the device was "attached to a mobile device." Police forces were contacted after detection "and a detachment from the explosives control department went to handle the situation and detonate it from a distance."

The team searched the area after finding another explosive device "10 meters away from the first device."

An explosion recently rocked an alcohol shop in Diwaniya city, injuring two individuals.