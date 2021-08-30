‘Limited progress’ is made on Sinjar Agreement: UNAMI

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The implementation of the administrative and security agreement between Iraq’s federal and regional governments have seen little progress, United Nation’s representative to Iraq said.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Iraq’s Central Government came into an agreement on the administering the governance of the territorially disputed town of Sinjar in October 2020 five years after freeing the Yezidi town from the grips of the Islamic State terrorists, who killed thousands from the ethnic-religious minority.

According to the agreement, all the militias, including the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fighters, have to withdraw from the center of the town, handing over the internal secuirty to a Yezidi brigades composed of local residents.

“Unfortunately, limited progress has been made,” Jennine Hennis-Plasschaert, the head of UN’s Iraq mission told Kurdistan 24 on Sunday, describing the agreement as "extremely important".

The UN diplomat urged all the parties involved to “step up” efforts to implement the agreement for the greater good of Sinjar, Nineveh Plain, and the whole Iraq.

The deal has an international support of the UN, the US, the UK, and many other European countries that see the agreement as a way to normalize the situation of Sinjar which will facilitate the return of thousands of internally displaced persons Yezidis to their places of origin.