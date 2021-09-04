ISIS launched 4,887 attacks in 4 years in disputed Kirkuk

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – ISIS launched about 4,887 attacks on security forces and civilians in disputed Kirkuk in just less than four years, according to statistics obtained by Kurdistan 24.

ISIS attacks in and around Kirkuk and other disputed areas have escalated since the withdrawal of the Peshmerga in October 2017.

The statistic covered late 2017, and all of 2018, 2019, and 2020, and did not include the attacks launched by ISIS this year, especially the recent attack on the village of " Shahal Qadim" in the town of Sargaran, west of Kirkuk, and the village of "Suhail", located to the far south of the city.

The last two attacks killed one person and wounded 19 others, while the fate of a civilian is still unknown, prompting the residents to escalate their demand for the return of the Peshmerga forces.

In the past few days, the village of Suhail, located in the town of Daquq, was subjected to a terrorist act, which resulted in the death of a civilian and the wounding of 12 others, says Jalak Nouri, a young man who was wounded when an explosive device exploded during the establishment of a military post in the village.

Local residents say that ISIS has become a major threat to their lives and areas, and they called for the Peshmerga forces to be involved in keeping the security of those areas.

Zara Hassan, a villager, told Kurdistan 24 that “even if they brought thousands of armed men to the area, we don’t know them, and we don’t know if they will protect us, we still live-in fear until the return of the Peshmerga to the area.”

ISIS attacks have increased in the disputed areas, especially Kirkuk, due to the security vacuum that occurred after October 16, 2017.

Officials in the Kurdistan Region have previously said that ISIS threats are still serious in the disputed areas, and the group has carried out attacks in parts of Diyala, Kirkuk, Salahuddin, and Nineveh.

In retaliation for the Kurdistan Region's 2017 independence referendum, Iraqi forces and Iranian-backed militias of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) pushed the Peshmerga out of contested areas. Since then, the areas have suffered from a lack of unified military strategy across large tracts of land ranging from Khanaqin in central Diyala province to Kirkuk and northward to multiple areas surrounding Mosul.

The Ministry of Peshmerga previously stated that it is in the process of holding talks about arming two joint brigades with the Iraqi army in the disputed areas.

This step comes after Erbil and Baghdad reached an agreement last year to form four joint security coordination centers to address ISIS remnants in those areas.