Kurdistan Region Prime Minister, Turkish Defense Minister Discuss Regional Security in Istanbul

Talks focus on stability in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the broader Middle East

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met Saturday in Istanbul with Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler as part of his ongoing official visit to Türkiye amid heightened regional tensions and growing diplomatic coordination between Erbil and Ankara.

According to official statements released on Saturday, the two sides discussed the latest political and security developments in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider Middle East.

Both sides emphasized the importance of preserving security and stability in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, while also stressing the need to prevent further escalation across the region and support efforts aimed at ending ongoing tensions.

The meeting comes during a period of intensified regional instability following months of confrontation involving the United States, Iran, Israel, and Iran-backed armed groups across the Middle East.

Prime Minister Barzani’s meeting with Güler followed earlier high-level talks the same day with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Istanbul.

During those discussions, the leaders reviewed regional developments, Iraq’s political situation, economic cooperation, and strategic infrastructure projects, including the Development Road corridor linking the Gulf, Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, Türkiye, and Europe.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Barzani wrote on his official X account: “In my meeting with the Minister of National Defense of Türkiye, Yaşar Güler, we exchanged views on the situation in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider region. We stressed the importance of safeguarding the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the broader region, and underscored the need to de-escalate tensions across the Middle East.”

Security cooperation between Erbil and Ankara has become increasingly important in recent years due to regional conflicts, cross-border security concerns, energy security, and growing geopolitical competition across the Middle East.

Türkiye has repeatedly described the Kurdistan Region as an important partner in maintaining regional stability, trade connectivity, and energy cooperation, while both sides continue coordinating on broader regional security developments.

Analysts say the series of meetings reflects intensified diplomatic engagement between the Kurdistan Region and Türkiye during one of the region’s most volatile periods in recent years, as multiple powers attempt to contain wider escalation across the Middle East.