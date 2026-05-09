Fresh Israeli Strikes Hit Areas South of Beirut Despite Ongoing Ceasefire

Attacks target highways outside Hezbollah strongholds amid fragile regional truce

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ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Lebanese state media reported new Israeli airstrikes south of Beirut on Saturday, including attacks targeting areas outside Hezbollah’s traditional strongholds, despite the continuation of a fragile ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed group, according to AFP.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that an Israeli strike targeted the Chouf district, approximately 20 kilometers south of Beirut. The strike came shortly after two additional strikes reportedly hit the highway connecting the Lebanese capital to southern Lebanon near the Saadiyat area.

According to Lebanese media, both targeted areas are outside Hezbollah’s main security and political zones, highlighting the widening geographic scope of Israeli military operations in Lebanon during recent months.

The strikes occurred despite ongoing U.S.-backed ceasefire arrangements reached following months of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah that escalated sharply earlier this year.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of State announced that the latest attacks come only days before Washington is expected to host a new round of negotiations between Israeli and Lebanese representatives on May 14 and 15. U.S. officials say the talks aim to reach a broader security agreement focused on border stability, reconstruction efforts, and reducing Hezbollah’s military role inside Lebanon.

In recent weeks, the United States has intensified diplomatic efforts to stabilize the Israel-Lebanon front while simultaneously increasing pressure on Iran and Iran-aligned armed groups across the region.

On Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated during a briefing in Italy that long-term stability in Lebanon requires empowering the Lebanese state and limiting Hezbollah’s military influence. Rubio also reaffirmed that Washington will not negotiate directly with Hezbollah.

The Israel-Hezbollah confrontation reignited in early March 2026 amid wider regional escalation connected to the U.S.-Iran conflict and maritime tensions in the Gulf. Since then, repeated exchanges of strikes, rocket attacks, and cross-border military operations have displaced large numbers of civilians in both Lebanon and northern Israel.

The latest Israeli strikes underscore the fragility of current ceasefire arrangements and highlight the growing risk that even limited incidents could trigger another wider escalation across the Lebanese front at a time of broader instability throughout the Middle East.