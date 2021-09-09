Iranian artillery bombards Erbil countryside; no causalities: Official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iranian forces targeted the Balakayati and Sidakan areas of Erbil province with cross-border artillery bombardments on Thursday, a local official told Kurdistan 24.

No civilian casualties were reported in the immediate aftermath of the bombardments.

The bombardments came following recent threats from top Iranian military officials, who warned that the country would target positions allegedly belonging to the Iranian Kurdish opposition parties.

The heavy bombardments, which continued for half an hour, targeted Barbzeen and Bin Rashkinyan countryside in Sidakan town, Ihsan Chalabi, the head of the town, told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday.

Surveillance drones were circling overhead during the bombardments, according to eyewitnesses in the area.

While no civilian causalities were reported, the attack spread fear among villagers and farmers in the area, with local families fleeing out of fear of being targeted.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) opposes such attacks on its territory but has also warned groups fighting Turkey and Iran not to use the region as a base for attacks against those countries.