Peshmerga Near Final Stage of Force Unification Under Comprehensive Reform Plan

Peshmerga near final stage of force unification under KRG reform plan, with 7 divisions formed and 4 more upcoming. The US-backed initiative aims to centralize command, improve efficiency, and enhance accountability.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs announced that the long-awaited process of unifying the Peshmerga forces has reached its final stages, with seven divisions already formed and four more set to be activated soon.

The comprehensive reform plan, backed by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and supported by the Global Coalition against ISIS, aims to bring all Peshmerga units under a single professional command structure.

According to the ministry, the infantry training of the unified divisions has been completed, with only administrative procedures remaining before full integration under the ministry’s authority.

Since 2023, the unification method has been reshaped, consolidating several brigades into a single division to improve command, control, and organizational efficiency.

Brig. Gen. Osman Mohammed, Director of Media and National Awareness at the Peshmerga, told Kurdistan 24 that each completed division will be assigned a dedicated advisory team and will undergo specialized training on leadership, control, and intelligence systems.

He further underlined that the efforts of the 70th and 80th units have been “pivotal” in the transfer, organization, and consolidation process, which he described as essential for the success of the reform.

Unifying the Peshmerga has long been a priority for the Kurdistan Region’s leadership. The initiative enjoys the full backing of the KRG and is supported militarily and financially by the United States and coalition partners.

Military expert Wafa Mohammed described the reform as a “strategic step in the interest of all sides and the people of Kurdistan,” affirming that it will strengthen the Region’s national position and stability.

Earlier this month, Osman Risha, spokesperson for the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, confirmed to Kurdistan24, that the process is aligned with an agreement between the ministry and the Pentagon, which sets 2026 as the final deadline for completing the integration of all forces.

He explained that the reform is not only structural but also financial: within two months, all Peshmerga personnel will begin receiving their salaries through the MyAccount system, a system designed to enhance transparency and accountability.

Risha highlighted the role of Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in advancing the reforms, noting that the 70th and 80th units have been central in supporting the process. He added that US military assistance and training programs will continue under new agreements aimed at further professionalizing the force.

A cohesive command structure is expected to streamline decision-making, reduce bureaucratic delays, and ensure effective deployment of resources across the Region. It also enhances accountability, fosters trust among the forces, and boosts their capacity to protect Kurdistan against emerging threats, including ISIS remnants.

As the Peshmerga move toward the final stage of unification, the reform stands as both a milestone in modernizing the Region’s defense forces and a reflection of the enduring partnership between the KRG and its international allies.